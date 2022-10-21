ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossford, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

Wood Lane Residential Services to raffle Purses with a Purpose

Wood Lane Residential Services is going for another Halloween theme with its annual fundraiser. Purses with a Purpose will be the avenue for a "Ghouls Night Out" inviting guests to join the organization's raffle and win designer handbags Thursday at the Veteran's Building in Bowling Green. There are roughly 30...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
nbc24.com

Local radio duo back in action with Party 103.3

A brand-new Toledo area radio station has all your favorite hits that you may not be hearing anywhere else. Party 103.3 is heavy on lifestyle talk and music hits while being light on commercials. Andrew Zepeda and Demetrius Nicodemus, known for their former morning show presence on WVKS, bring a...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Waterville residents weigh in on amphitheater proposal

WATERVILLE, Ohio — A vote is set to take place Monday over whether or not a 9,000-seat amphitheater should be built in Waterville. However, this has become a very polarizing issue, many residents have shared their displeasure with this idea. "When I first saw that they planned to put...
WATERVILLE, OH
nbc24.com

Family Resource Center works to grow mental health access in northwest Ohio

FINDLAY, Ohio — If you need mental health services but find yourself unable to pay, you might have to put treatment on the back burner. "When it comes to their ability to pay, some people are not qualified for the funding sources that are out there," said John Bindas, the CEO of the Family Resource Center.
FINDLAY, OH
nbc24.com

RSV cases surging in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio — In addition to the flu and COVID-19, another common virus is rapidly spreading throughout Lucas County in kids. "We are seeing record numbers of RSV. Record numbers," said Dr. Eugene Izsak, director of pediatric emergency medicine at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital. Respiratory syncytial virus...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Several hurt in weekend three-car crash in Williams County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-car crash on U.S. Route 6 that occurred around 9:39 p.m. Saturday in Williams County. According to troopers, Johnathan Miller of Bryan was driving eastbound at a high rate of...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Local group outlines plan to curb gun violence in Toledo

Toledo , Ohio - Members of the Coalition For Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods outlined their grassroots plan Monday at Epworth United Methodist Church on Central Avenue Monday morning, hoping they have the solution to decrease the number of gun violence in Toledo. Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner, was joined by religious...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy