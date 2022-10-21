Read full article on original website
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University volleyball avoids sweep defeating College of Charleston
The Elon University volleyball team celebrates after winning a point against College of Charleston at Schar Center on Oct. 23. Elon won in five sets. The Elon University volleyball team returned to Schar Center today to avoid a sweep at home after losing 3-1 on Oct. 22 to the College of Charleston. The Phoenix defeated the Cougars 3-2 in an intense, back and forth five-set battle.
chathamjournal.com
ACC announces football game times & networks for November 4 & 5
Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 5. NC State Wolfpack is the only local area ACC team playing at home. They host Wake Forest on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Duke is traveling north to play Boston College on Friday evening at 7 pm. North Carolina Tar Heels will have a noon game in Virginia against the Cavaliers.
MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
elonphoenix.com
McKenna Dalfonso Named CAA Defensive Player Of The Week
ELON, N.C. — Junior goalkeeper McKenna Dalfonso has been named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Elon women's soccer team shut out Towson in its regular-season finale Sunday. This marks Dalfonso's fourth career Defensive Player of the Week honor, her last coming almost a year...
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Wake Forest Kickoff Time Set for 8pm
It’s been a season of night games for the Wolfpack football team in 2022. The kickoff time has been set for #24 NC State’s home game against #10 Wake Forest on November 5th, and it will be at 8pm on ACC Network. When this game kicks off, 6...
247Sports
Good read: N.C. A&T DB Coach Jason Makrinos leaves his home state with a win over Robert Morris
North Carolina A&T added a few new coaches this year and one of them is Coach Jason Makrinos. Makrinos, who played offensive and defensive line at Westminster, is in his first season as the defensive backs coach for the Aggies. The Aggies are also coached by former Steelers DB Sam Washington, and former Steelers defensive lineman Keith Willis also is on the staff.
Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
Graham, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University’s Greek Week continues with field day competition
The second day of Greek Week featured a field day on the Phi Beta Kappa Commons. Students in Interfraternity Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council and Panhellenic Association fraternities and sororities had opportunities to earn points for their team by participating in events or showing up in support. Elon senior and Panhellenic...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts as head coach is fired
It’s been a rough year for the Charlotte 49ers as the team has lost seven of its eight games so far this season. And after its most recent loss to the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, it looks like the team is making a big move with its head coach.
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Transfer numbers rise as Wingate caters to nontraditional students
WINGATE – In summer 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered Tyshawn Wright’s plans to enroll in Wingate University. At the time, Wright’s aunt was hospitalized because of COVID, and he needed to stay near his home in Albany, Georgia. “It was the uncertainty,” Wright said. “I’m my mom’s...
charlottemagazine.com
6 Notable Newcomers to Charlotte’s Breakfast Scene
Tous les Jours (“every day”) is a French- and Asian-inspired bakery that serves more than 300 varieties of baked goods. Pick up a tray and a pair of metal tongs and browse the wall-to-wall pastry case. Find savory selections like the Tomato Olive Danish or sweet treats like the Red Bean Donut. If you don’t mind sitting cross-legged, park yourself on a pillow on the tiered seating downstairs. If you prefer a table or lounge chair, head up to the loft.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Jon Seaton signs deal with Outback Steakhouse
Elon junior Jon Seaton is a well-known TikTok influencer with more than 1.8 million followers on his account. Elon University football walk-on Jon Seaton signed a major name, image and likeness deal with Outback Steakhouse. The junior is a well-known Tiktok influencer with more than 1.8 million followers on his account.
elonnewsnetwork.com
PHOTO GALLERY: North Carolina State Fair
The 2022 North Carolina State Fair ran from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23 and welcomed over 854,368 visitors, according to the fair’s attendance records as of Oct. 23. Though the fair is yet to reach its pre-pandemic attendance levels, the number of visitors has increased since last year. The...
Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte
Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
Residential bidding wars may be over in Charlotte, but concerns about affordability aren’t
Charlotte's real estate market may be cooling off, with less pressure on homebuyers to bid tens of thousands of dollars over the asking price. Compared to cities like Denver and New York, real estate experts say home prices in the Queen City are relatively low. But experts also caution that...
