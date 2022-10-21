ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, NY

Sullivan's third-quarter rally stuns visiting North County

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADfU6_0ii5kYm700

SULLIVAN – The Sullivan football team made a statement on Senior Night on Thursday against visiting North County.

Trailing by a touchdown at halftime, the Eagles roared back with 22 third-quarter points and rolled over the visiting Raiders for an impressive 34-13 victory.

“It means a lot for our program going forward,” Sullivan football coach Eddie Haar said. “Being our third year here, all we’ve done is progress, we’ve progressed throughout the season. This was a great team win. We won in all three phases. Going into districts that’s exactly what we were looking for today and that’s what happened.”

Sullivan (7-2) reached seven wins for the first time since 2013 and will take a five-game win streak into the Class 3 District 4 tournament.

St. Clair (4-4) and Owensville (4-4) will play Friday to determine the order of the top three seeds. The Eagles, who lost 37-0 at North County a year ago as part of a 5-6 season, proved Thursday that they will be a contender to win the district title, something they haven’t done since 2012.

North County (7-2), which had a four-game win streak snapped, took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jack Moore to Dan Gantz.

The Raiders had a 35-yard field goal attempt blocked late in the second quarter, but were able to take the 7-0 lead into the intermission after a late defensive stand that included a touchdown-saving chase-down tackle from Zane Huff and an interception from defensive lineman Bryan Brewster.

Sullivan took control of the game in the third quarter with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

One play after a beautiful 26-yard pass from quarterback Gabe Dace to his brother Gavin Dace into tight coverage, Franky Erxleben scored on a 3-yard run and Gabe Dace scrambled for the 2-point conversion to put the Eagles ahead, 8-7, with 9 minutes 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

After North County’s next drive ended with Dominic Ransom’s second interception of the night, Gabe Dace struck again with a 37-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper and a 2-point conversion pass to a diving Samuel Summers to make it 16-7 with 4:23 left in the quarter.

The Eagles’ defense came up big again as Colton Brendel intercepted a screen pass and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown to make it 22-7 with 51 seconds left in the quarter.

What did Haar say to his team at halftime?

“We just talked about our mistakes, things we needed to clean up here and there,” the Sullivan coach said. “The kids do a great job of staying up, believing in themselves. We came out and it showed on the scoreboard in the second half.”

North County answered early in the fourth quarter.

All-time leading rusher Jobe Smith appeared to score on a 13-yard run, but was called for a personal foul for hurdling a defender on his way into the end zone. Undeterred, Smith scored on an 18-yard run on the next play to trim the deficit to 22-13.

The 2-point conversion run attempt was stuffed by Brendel and the Eagles’ defense and then Brendel snagged the ensuing onsides kick and returned it deep into North County territory.

Brendel’s kickoff return set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Erxleben to make it 28-13 with 10:22 remaining and then the junior running back added his touchdown of the night with 5:22 left to put the soaring Eagles ahead by 21 points.

“Really, offensively and defensively we just stuck together,” Haar said. “That’s something we preach in practice. It comes out here on the field. We couldn’t be more happy and proud going into districts.”

North County at Sullivan football

Photos from Nate Latsch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRxZC_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfANd_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvcYz_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmQ0W_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7WUo_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utk2h_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxrRh_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlVX4_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztld5_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lz7h_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3A5n_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdMvi_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACIHw_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kDmj_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnSTz_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bPNW_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dw6ZW_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Rkoe_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvCzI_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iapz2_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eszg9_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zA319_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GiJzr_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhD6I_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCGti_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJ1uj_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgEWN_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwcqS_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yasz_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qz9s3_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iY1C_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1lro_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzAAw_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjmWw_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22n2aZ_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AkIg_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQeWp_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qU3wX_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpYdU_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAQWO_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7mwy_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02p0x5_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Do53W_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5mcu_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpCkd_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHKCP_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1Se9_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45k55s_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VE19P_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5HZg_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMnxg_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUb4Y_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnb8F_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjoHT_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21C4pF_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ddCI_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sy7ui_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0iB0_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKjLn_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IevcK_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhVYG_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9iow_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuIxn_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8AyL_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGGiM_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZlQU_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxfPx_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lOfz_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9UvW_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNJYi_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbyBI_0ii5kYm700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNreL_0ii5kYm700

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Georgia softball Super Regional recap

The new Super Regional format for Georgia High School softball created lots of excitement this past weekend as teams battled for the right to advance to the Elite 8 of their respective classifications. Here is a recap of some of the key action. Buford overcomes first loss off season to advance The ...
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Arkansas high school 8-man football report (Week 9)

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land  Two weeks remain in the regular season for the Sanctioned Division, while the Club Division playoffs start this week with the winners of the semifinal matchups claiming their spot in the state championship game. Be sure to subscribe to the Arkansas ...
ARKANSAS STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy