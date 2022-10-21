Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Related
fox44news.com
Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
fox44news.com
Delayed capital murder trial gets underway
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The capital murder trial of a man accused of killing two people in Bellmead that was delayed two weeks ago when a juror became ill got underway promptly on Monday morning in McLennan County’s 54th District Court. The jury in the trial of...
fox44news.com
New details emerge in the investigation of a 3-year-old’s death
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) -The arrest affidavit of Capital Murder suspect 33-year-old Jay Isaiah Allen shows the timeline of events that lead to the death of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo. In the affidavit, a family member says Allen them on Saturday, Oct. 22nd and admitted that he made a mistake. The...
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
fox44news.com
Waco PD surprises kids for Red Ribbon Week
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — This week is a national Red Ribbon Week, so schools across the country are learning about how to say no to drugs and how to live a drug free life. “It’s not good to do drugs, and you can say no to it,” student Kylie Hamilton said.
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
fox44news.com
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
fox44news.com
Severe Weather shuts down parts of I-35
Williamson County (FOX 44) — The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management says Monday night’s severe weather forced part of I-35 to shutdown. At 9:20 p.m., the office posted on Facebook that several 18-wheelers had flipped on their side along the frontage road. There is also one tractor trailer...
fox44news.com
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Belton
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday!. City Public Information Officer Paul Romer says officials are incredibly grateful for the men who helped capture the bison. There were some “tenuous moments” when the bison was running free near Interstate 35 and Interstate 14.
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
fox44news.com
Early voting begins today
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Early voting begins Monday and runs through Friday November 4. Election officials say this is the largest voter registration McLennan County has ever seen, making early voting even more important. Jared Goldsmith with McLennan County elections says early voting is a great way to...
fox44news.com
Tornado hits Jarrell again this year
JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – Destruction made its way across Williamson County last night, leaving many people without power. The storms tore trees from the ground. “This 30 year old hack tree behind me, it’s down. It’s on top of my house. And then I’ve got one on the north side of the house, an older tree that it’s split in half,” says Jarrell resident, Arlan Bamsch.
fox44news.com
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day coming Oct. 29
(FOX 44) – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. However, some areas – like Hewitt – are already getting a head start. The department is already collecting any unused or expired medication. They say this is a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medication. The department is also accepting vapes as long as the batteries are removed before disposal.
fox44news.com
MCC TRIO program assisting adult learners
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Adult learners in McLennan and Falls counties are achieving their goals of getting a college education, thanks to McLennan Community College’s TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC). MCC says the EOC is a 100 percent federally-funded TRIO program offering a broad range of services...
fox44news.com
Luncheon to honor military, veterans, first responders
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An annual tradition honoring Central Texas military, veterans, and first responders is returning to the Mayborn Convention Center. The Temple Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 38th annual Military & First Responder Salute: An American Celebration this Tuesday, from 11:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is presented by the American Legion Post #133 and H-E-B.
fox44news.com
ASC names Jerry Day Offensive Player of the Week
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Jerry Day is the ASC Offensive Player of the Week after his 7 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Sul Ross State. This is the sophomore wide receivers first weekly award at UMHB.
fox44news.com
Voters do’s and don’ts
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Early voters were out all day to cast their ballots for early voting. “Locations opened on time, and the people I know who were there early said they got in and out in a lot of locations within 10 minutes,” says Bell County Public Information Officer, James Stafford.
Comments / 0