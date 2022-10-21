ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 50

camille young
4d ago

I don't understand how people are still defending these actions. people were hurt and died because a man couldn't accept losing, proven time and time again but people still support him. don't come at me with any Biden s*** cause I'm not a fan of him either and if they have proof he or his son did anything illegal then handle it.

Reply(4)
12
❤NB❤
4d ago

Hey Matthew tell your wife thank you for telling her friend & tell the friend great job for turning you in.

Reply
10
Shib
3d ago

She gives him time to get his business and family organized before heading to prison. Who was running his business while he was following his cult leader's orders to stop the certification and help hang Pence?

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Father arrested after bringing gun, trespassing on school property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father was arrested Monday morning after police say he brought a gun on school property while knowing he was banned from school grounds. According to the affidavit, 31-year-old Alex Heard was dropping off his daughter at Cornerstone Prep in Frayser when police were called. A...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman attacked for filming incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two men after a woman was attacked Sunday. The aggravated assault occurred on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road Sunday afternoon. Officers said the victim was in an accident and she filmed the interaction with the other person involved. The two...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

DeSoto County man gets prison for racist threats

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A DeSoto County man will spend two and half years in prison for racist threats, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Aubrey Suzuki, 21, of Nesbit, used an encrypted messaging platform to communicate with members of a white nationalist organization. He made threats to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Shelby County sheriff expected to enter race for Memphis mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for Memphis mayor is heating up. The city could see another candidate in the race this week. Several hats are already in the race for Memphis mayor. The election for this seat will be next October, but three Memphians have already announced their intentions...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 killed, 1 detained after Washington Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers have detained one man following a deadly shooting in Washington Heights. On Monday evening, Memphis police said one man was found dead after a shooting on Stephens Place. Neither identities have been released. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
BATESVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man sentenced for threatening race war

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man will spend more than two years in prison after he reportedly made threats to start a race war. According to the United States Department of Justice, 21-year-old Aubrey Suzuki was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for “transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to injure the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s proposed a nearly $700 million plan to the Memphis City Council for renovations on four Memphis-area stadiums, including the work Mayor Strickland has done to get to this point.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday. Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits. Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street,...
SENATOBIA, MS
actionnews5.com

Missing 83-year-old woman found buried in garden, suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 83-year-old woman who was reported missing back in February was found buried in her own garden just a month later and now her son-in-law is charged in connection with the case. According to an affidavit, Rebecca Seay was reported missing on Feb. 18 after caseworkers...
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Suspect arrested in West Memphis murder case

West Memphis, Ark. – Police arrested a suspect after a woman was murdered this weekend in West Memphis. At 2:34 AM Sunday morning, officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon in reference to a person being shot, police said in a release posted to social media. Officers located a black female in the passenger’s seat of a gray Nissan Sentra suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene. She did not survive. The deceased has been identified as Christian Hammock of West Memphis.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy