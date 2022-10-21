ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies dates, game times, odds, TV channel, Fall Classic live stream

The 2022 World Series matchup is set: It will be the Houston Astros vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic starting this weekend. The Astros were the No. 1 seed in their side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the American League pennant. Houston is a perfect 7-0 to start the playoffs and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night. They will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star out vs. Mavericks with hip contusion after scary fall

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been downgraded to out for the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with a posterior hip contusion. Herbert Jones will also be sidelined with a hyperextended knee, as well as Brandon Ingram who has been placed in the league's concussion protocol after all three suffered injuries in the team's loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

How Russell Westbrook's poor shooting doomed Lakers' late-game offense against Blazers en route to 0-3 start

With 4:42 remaining in Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James made a driving layup and got fouled in the process. The two points put Los Angeles up by seven, and with a free throw still to come, that lead would swell to eight. Before James shot that free throw, though, Russell Westbrook re-entered the game off the bench. Aside from the impending free throw, the Lakers would score just six total points for the rest of the game. Portland scored 16 to secure the victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Disappears in loss

Pitts recorded three receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. Pitts led the Falcons in targets, though he was still limited as Atlanta stuck to an extremely run-heavy offensive gameplan despite trailing the entire game. That's been a problem for the entire season, as Pitts has at least five targets in only three of his six games this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game only once. His struggles can't all be pinned to volume however, as he's also averaged only 5.9 yards per target. The end result has been a very disappointing sophomore campaign for Pitts.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut

Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Sheds injury designation

Cleveland (foot) was a full participant in Monday's estimated practice report. Cleveland hasn't played since Week 4 due to the injury. Although the report is only an estimate, it appears Cleveland will be ready to return to the field Thursday against the Buccaneers. It remains to be seen if he'll take back over at left guard, or if Ben Powers will continue to start at the position.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Coaches Poll top 25: Ole Miss falls from top 10 as South Carolina arrives in college football rankings

The Week 8 scores across college football did not provide a bevy of upsets, but the updated Coaches Poll has plenty of changes after six ranked teams lost on Saturday. Among the shake-ups are Ole Miss and UCLA, both of which fell from the top 10. Texas also fell out of the rankings completely, while South Carolina made its Coaches Poll debut for the season after taking down Texas A&M.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy