Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzOrlando, FL
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United StatesL. CaneOrlando, FL
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where can I find local childcare in Orlando?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies dates, game times, odds, TV channel, Fall Classic live stream
The 2022 World Series matchup is set: It will be the Houston Astros vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic starting this weekend. The Astros were the No. 1 seed in their side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the American League pennant. Houston is a perfect 7-0 to start the playoffs and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night. They will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star out vs. Mavericks with hip contusion after scary fall
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been downgraded to out for the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with a posterior hip contusion. Herbert Jones will also be sidelined with a hyperextended knee, as well as Brandon Ingram who has been placed in the league's concussion protocol after all three suffered injuries in the team's loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
CBS Sports
How Russell Westbrook's poor shooting doomed Lakers' late-game offense against Blazers en route to 0-3 start
With 4:42 remaining in Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James made a driving layup and got fouled in the process. The two points put Los Angeles up by seven, and with a free throw still to come, that lead would swell to eight. Before James shot that free throw, though, Russell Westbrook re-entered the game off the bench. Aside from the impending free throw, the Lakers would score just six total points for the rest of the game. Portland scored 16 to secure the victory.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Disappears in loss
Pitts recorded three receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. Pitts led the Falcons in targets, though he was still limited as Atlanta stuck to an extremely run-heavy offensive gameplan despite trailing the entire game. That's been a problem for the entire season, as Pitts has at least five targets in only three of his six games this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game only once. His struggles can't all be pinned to volume however, as he's also averaged only 5.9 yards per target. The end result has been a very disappointing sophomore campaign for Pitts.
CBS Sports
Who is Sam Ehlinger? A look at the Colts QB starting in place of benched Matt Ryan
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has struggled this season, so much so that the team is benching the veteran in place of backup Sam Ehlinger. The 24-year-old is expected to be "the starter for the rest of the season," Colts coach Frank Reich announced on Monday. The Colts fell to...
CBS Sports
Panthers rejected massive NFL trade offer that included two first-round picks for star player, per report
The Panthers have already made one blockbuster trade over the past 48 hours and it appears they could have made a second one, but that didn't happen because the team decided to turn down a massive offer for defensive end Brian Burns. According to ESPN.com, one team offered TWO first-round...
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
Detroit soul man J.J. Barnes looks back on his career ahead of what he says could be his final live performance
The ‘Chains of Love’ singer is set to perform at northern soul festival Detroit-A-Go-Go
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Sheds injury designation
Cleveland (foot) was a full participant in Monday's estimated practice report. Cleveland hasn't played since Week 4 due to the injury. Although the report is only an estimate, it appears Cleveland will be ready to return to the field Thursday against the Buccaneers. It remains to be seen if he'll take back over at left guard, or if Ben Powers will continue to start at the position.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: Ole Miss falls from top 10 as South Carolina arrives in college football rankings
The Week 8 scores across college football did not provide a bevy of upsets, but the updated Coaches Poll has plenty of changes after six ranked teams lost on Saturday. Among the shake-ups are Ole Miss and UCLA, both of which fell from the top 10. Texas also fell out of the rankings completely, while South Carolina made its Coaches Poll debut for the season after taking down Texas A&M.
CBS Sports
College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State vaults Georgia for No. 1 spot, LSU soars into top 15
O-H? Oh, yeah. After Week 8, Ohio State has officially elbowed its way into the top spot in the Power Rankings. Call it too much of too much. The Buckeyes aren't just winning, they're annihilating the competition. Their 44-point win over Iowa almost covered the total itself (49.5). Quarterback C.J....
