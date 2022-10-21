ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole Sums Up Yankees’ ALCS Loss To Astros: ‘They Beat Us In Every Facet’

Gerrit Cole saw what everyone else did after the Astros swept the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. "They beat us in every facet,” New York’s ace said when asked what it would take to close the gap between the two teams. “My expertise is not in general managing or acquiring or building rosters, so it's hard for me to answer, but I watched the series, and I didn't really see an area where we played better than them."
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening

The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday. Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The 47-year-old Espada...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report

As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change. It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense. Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Harrison Bader Comments On His Time With The Yankees

Harrison Bader got a taste of two magical seasons in 2022. He got to witness the early part of Albert Pujols‘ chase for 700 home runs as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and got to witness Aaron Judge break the single-season AL home run record after being traded to the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season

The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat

The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

One trade candidate for each MLB team

Arizona is loaded with outfielders after the promotions of Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy, and Stone Garrett. One way to get that group more playing time is to move Daulton Varsho from the outfield back to his natural position behind the plate. The team would be selling low on Kelly after he struggled at the plate in 2022 (.617 OPS), but he's still a viable option for teams searching for a starter and has only two years remaining before free agency.
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Potential Offensive Upgrades for New York Mets in 2023

With free agency inching closer, the Mets will not only need to try to retain some of their key free agents, but they must upgrade their roster with external options as well. One significant area of need is on the offensive side, where the Mets could use another middle of the order bat to complement Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees announcer Michael Kay completely torches team after early playoff exit

There is no question the New York Yankees made a number of detrimental decisions that impacted their playoff hopes, well deserving of any harsh criticism. Manager Aaron Boone punted a few bullpen choices during important games, notably refusing to use Clay Holmes against the Cleveland Guardians in what most would consider an “emergency situation” and pulling Gerrit Cole out of a game in favor of Lou Trivino.
CLEVELAND, NY
Yardbarker

Braves 2023 Potential Free Agent Targets: Left Field

This begins a series where I will go over all the potential free agent targets for the Braves. As we move on with the offseason, I’ll give more of my opinions on a lot of these guys, but for now, I’ll just be presenting all the options. Also, I’ll only be focusing on positions where the Braves have holes — like shortstop, left field, bullpen etc.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Shares Hilarious Take On White Sox Manager Search

The Chicago White Sox are currently in the midst of a search for a new manager after Hall-of-Famer Tony La Russa stepped down from the job. La Russa was hired by the team prior to the 2021 season after the dismissal of Rick Renteria. The move shocked many across the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar reacts to loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have lost four games in a row, and Bernie Kosar is not happy about it. On "The Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon" on Monday, the former Browns quarterback said he was “literally sick” following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy