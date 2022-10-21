Read full article on original website
Body Identified As Missing Man
TOWN OF BELMONT, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — The identity of a body found in a cornfield in Portage County in September is 41-year-old Bruce Vossekuil, of Wisconsin Rapids, the Portage County Medical Examiner confirmed on Monday. The man was identified through forensic dentist and dental records. Portage County Medical...
Portage County Hosting Drug Takeback Days This Week
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — Portage County will be hosting several prescription drug take back events this week. Residents are invited to bring their unwanted, unneeded or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications in their original container for disposal. You’re asked to removed the patient’s name, but keep the identity of the medication intact.
Missing man found dead in Langlade County
AINSWORTH, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A man who was reported missing in a boating accident last month has been found dead. Adam Krause, 58, from Sheboygan County was last seen paddle-boating at Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake near Pickerel on September 30. The paddle boat was found empty the next day.
