PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — Portage County will be hosting several prescription drug take back events this week. Residents are invited to bring their unwanted, unneeded or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications in their original container for disposal. You’re asked to removed the patient’s name, but keep the identity of the medication intact.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO