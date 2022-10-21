ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman injured after east Mesa home completely burns down

A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is once again lighting up the night skies over Arizona. The video shows the man lowering the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away. ADOT announces finalists for "Name-A-Snowplow" contest. Updated: 8...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix

Penzone’s comments come after several reports of various individuals watching ballot boxes, often recording video of voters dropping off their ballots. How a Phoenix facility helps process ballots in Maricopa County. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Runbeck Election Services prints ballots for the vast majority of counties here in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Water tanker rolls over on the I-10 Broadway Curve in Phoenix; one hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water tanker rolled over on the I-10 Broadway Curve in the central part of Phoenix, causing one person to be rushed to the hospital. Initial reports of the crash came in just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday. DPS confirmed that one person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital by Phoenix firefighters. At this time, the video from the scene shows that traffic is moving along, with the incident taking place in a construction zone. Drivers are being asked to be mindful of crews and pedestrians along the road in the area/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman rescued off Papago Park trail by Phoenix, Tempe Fire rescue crews

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An injured woman was rescued off of Papago Park mountain trail by Phoenix and Tempe fire rescue crews Sunday morning. A 32-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she had hurt herself and had collapsed on the mountain, unable to get off of the trail. Technical rescue crews started heading up the trail around 9 a.m. and found the woman. Officials say she may have broken her ankle but was otherwise okay.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Live in Gilbert? Here’s why your tap water might look weird in November

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Gilbert is alerting residents that their water may be discolored in November for a period of time. Residents living between McQueen and Greenfield Roads and Warner and Baseline Roads may see tap water color changes while the city inspects a critical water transmission main that runs alongside the Western Powerline Trail.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Cool start, warmer day for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a particularly chilly start to your Tuesday with many Valley neighborhoods walking out the door to temperatures in the 40s. In the high country, temperatures have dropped to the 20s for the second morning in a row. Mountain communities will warm to the 40s, 50s, and 60s today, while the Valley will climb to the upper 70s under mostly clear skies.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy