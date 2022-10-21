Read full article on original website
orangeobserver.com
Deer Island tops Winter Garden-area sales from Oct. 1 to 6
A home on Deer Island topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 1 to 6. The home at 106 Mericam Court, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 3, for $1,120,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 2,250 square feet of living area. Days on market: Eight.
Snowcat Ridge snow park now selling tickets for November
Florida's first and only snow park, Snowcat Ridge in Dade City, is now selling tickets for November.
fox35orlando.com
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Invites Families to its Spooky Good Time Event, Oct. 28
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites the community to its Spooky Good Time Event as part of its Family Fun Day event series in partnership with Halifax Health. Taking place on Friday, Oct 28 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. near the splash pad, the festive event will feature an array of family-friendly activities, including giveaways, musical entertainment, crafts, a costume contest and trick-or-treating at participating retailers. The costume contest, sponsored by Rue & Ziffra, will be held by the stage near Columbia at 6:15 p.m., with registration from 5:30 – 6 p.m. The contest will include categories for the following age groups: 0-2 years, 3-6 years and 7+ with prizes awarded in each age group. All giveaway items are available while supplies last!
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
Florida mall offering trick-or-treating for adults
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
hernandosun.com
Classic cars damaged in a Spring Hill garage fire
A pair of classic Oldsmobile cars were damaged when a detached garage behind the carport containing them caught fire. According to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth Wannen, just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, HCFES crews responded to reports of a fire at a residential property on the 8000 block of Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill.
Hot Pot Restaurants in Orlando For a Cozy Date Night
When autumn rolls around, there’s nothing I crave more than a steamy bowl of soup. Hot pot cuisine is one of my favorite ways to get something warm on a chilly fall day. In Orlando, you don’t have to go... The post Hot Pot Restaurants in Orlando For a Cozy Date Night appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration opens for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Many residents affected by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for federal disaster food aid in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or D-SNAP — kicked off in those counties on Monday. D-SNAP pre-registration is at myflfamiles.com/dsnap. Later this week,...
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
click orlando
Evictions looming for Orlando apartment complex residents after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents at an Orlando apartment complex have just more than a week until they need to move out. Cypress Landing Apartments in Orlando is forcing evictions in order to make repairs following flooding from Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Orlando, Florida Resorts for Kids
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Orlando is a quintessential American family vacation spot. With world-famous theme parks, outstanding shopping, and vibrant nightlife the city draws in millions of tourists each year. Orlando is...
villages-news.com
Duplicated cards might not work after upgrades to gates in The Villages
Duplicated cards may no long work after upgrades to gates in The Villages. A major upgrade to the gates is currently taking place, which could explain why so many gate arms are down. The growth of The Villages and the addition of more and more gates means that Florida’s Friendliest...
Reward offered for information in murder near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are asking for help solving a murder near downtown Orlando on Oct. 9. Officers were called to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue just before 10 p.m. after someone reported a man lying in the street. See map of location below:. When police arrived, they...
thatssotampa.com
168-acre park, Bonnet Springs, officially opens to the public this weekend
After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park is thrilled to announce an official grand opening date of Oct. 22. This lush green space is situated between Tampa and Orlando, making it accessible to myriad visitors and residents in the area. Located just outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. From families to athletes to dogs, the mixed-use park gives everyone a way to engage, escape, and explore the outdoors.
click orlando
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
