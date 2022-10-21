ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeobserver.com

Deer Island tops Winter Garden-area sales from Oct. 1 to 6

A home on Deer Island topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 1 to 6. The home at 106 Mericam Court, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 3, for $1,120,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 2,250 square feet of living area. Days on market: Eight.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30

Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
ORLANDO, FL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Invites Families to its Spooky Good Time Event, Oct. 28

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites the community to its Spooky Good Time Event as part of its Family Fun Day event series in partnership with Halifax Health. Taking place on Friday, Oct 28 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. near the splash pad, the festive event will feature an array of family-friendly activities, including giveaways, musical entertainment, crafts, a costume contest and trick-or-treating at participating retailers. The costume contest, sponsored by Rue & Ziffra, will be held by the stage near Columbia at 6:15 p.m., with registration from 5:30 – 6 p.m. The contest will include categories for the following age groups: 0-2 years, 3-6 years and 7+ with prizes awarded in each age group. All giveaway items are available while supplies last!
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
westorlandonews.com

CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair

CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Classic cars damaged in a Spring Hill garage fire

A pair of classic Oldsmobile cars were damaged when a detached garage behind the carport containing them caught fire. According to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth Wannen, just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, HCFES crews responded to reports of a fire at a residential property on the 8000 block of Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill.
SPRING HILL, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL
townandtourist.com

20 Best Orlando, Florida Resorts for Kids

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Orlando is a quintessential American family vacation spot. With world-famous theme parks, outstanding shopping, and vibrant nightlife the city draws in millions of tourists each year. Orlando is...
ORLANDO, FL
thatssotampa.com

168-acre park, Bonnet Springs, officially opens to the public this weekend

After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park is thrilled to announce an official grand opening date of Oct. 22. This lush green space is situated between Tampa and Orlando, making it accessible to myriad visitors and residents in the area. Located just outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. From families to athletes to dogs, the mixed-use park gives everyone a way to engage, escape, and explore the outdoors.
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy