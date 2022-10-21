Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
North Stanly’s head football coach to retire
The North Stanly football program, having enjoyed the most success on the field in recent years, celebrated the retirement of its football coach Friday night. In a pregame ceremony, Scott Crisco was honored for his time spent as an assistant coach and later as head coach of the Comets. He was presented a framed jersey worn by his son, Noah, when Noah was the starting quarterback for North. Crisco also received a plaque with the team’s motto, “One Team, One Goal,” and the message, “Never underestimate the difference you have made and the lives you have touched.”
Stanly News & Press
West Stanly volleyball takes opening-round playoff match to five sets
The young West Stanly volleyball team faced a tough test Saturday in the opening round of the state 2A playoffs. West hosted the No. 26 seeded North Surry Greyhounds, who finished in fourth place in the 2A Foothills Conference and were ranked 31st in the 2A West by MaxPreps. The...
Stanly News & Press
VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS: Gray Stone wins at home; North wins on the road; South falls
In first-round high school volleyball games Saturday, the North Stanly Comets and Gray Stone Knights both earned road victories, while South Stanly lost its opening round match. 2A Playoffs. North Stanly 3, East Gaston 0. After finishing the regular season fourth in the 1A/2A Yadkin Valley Conference, the Comets received...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts as head coach is fired
It’s been a rough year for the Charlotte 49ers as the team has lost seven of its eight games so far this season. And after its most recent loss to the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, it looks like the team is making a big move with its head coach.
Charlotte, North Carolina 49ers fire head coach after dismal 1-7 start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Will Healy has been fired as the University of North Carolina at Charlotte head football coach after a dismal 1-7 start to the season, sources confirmed on Sunday. The team is 1-7, with the latest 34-15 loss at home on homecoming to Florida International University (3-4) sealing Healy’s fate. […]
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Peal, a 4-star CB out of North Carolina, announces SEC commitment
Chris Peal, a 4-star cornerback out of Charlotte, North Carolina (Providence Day School) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Peal, who has a reported 20 offers, committed to play at Georgia over South Carolina, Michigan and N.C. State. Peal is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 21 cornerback in the country in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina.
Stanly News & Press
Sandoval awarded David Underwood MAC Annual Scholarship
Wingate University’s Porter B. Byrum School of Business has awarded Fernanda Sandoval the David Underwood Master of Accounting Annual Scholarship for 2022-2023. Sandoval, who lives in Charlotte, earned her bachelor of arts in accounting at Wingate in May and is in the University’s Master of Accounting (MAC) program.
Limited Edition: Jordan designs Pinehurst No. 2 hat
PINEHURST — The name of one Richmond County golf enthusiast and his creative thinking will be forever stitched into the legend and lore that is Pinehurst Resort. Noah Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, has worked at Pinehurst as a golf pro intermediate since March 2021 during summer breaks and on the weekends.
Stanly News & Press
Former Stanly Community College success coach arrested on child endangerment charges
An employee working with Stanly Community College has been arrested and faces charges referring to crimes against children. According to a release from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 14 detectives arrested Lori Thomas Huneycutt, a success coach employed by SCC to work with college-level students. Huneycutt received...
2 Stanly County schools to close for 2 days due to ‘respiratory illnesses,’ officials say
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary and a middle school in Stanly County will be closed for the next two days because of high incidences of respiratory illnesses, school officials posted Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Aquadale Elementary School and South Stanly Middle School officials said that teachers will make...
CMS elementary school principal named district’s 2022 principal of the year
CHARLOTTE — The principal of a northwest Charlotte elementary school has been named Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ principal of the year for 2022. Danielle Belton, the principal of Paw Creek Elementary School, was named the winner in a surprise announcement on Friday. Fanfare and cheering greeted Principal Belton at her...
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte
DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina couple stole $200,000 from high school booster club, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former booster club president in North Carolina and his wife are headed to prison for stealing more than $239,000 from the organization. Anthony Sharper, 42, is the former president of the Charlotte High School Booster Club, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
Charlotte Stories
2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly Early College employee arrested on child endangerment charges
An employee working with Stanly Early College has been arrested and faces charges referring to crimes alleged in working with children. According to a release from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 14 detectives arrested Lori Thomas Huneycutt, a success coach employed by Stanly Community College (SCC) who worked at the Early College, a high school program on the SCC campus.
North Carolina family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son buys $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital and decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket. That ticket won his family a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge […]
