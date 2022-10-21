Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady After Bad Panthers Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday afternoon suffered their worst loss of the season and potentially Tom Brady's as a Buc. The, at the time, 1-5 Carolina Panthers, didn't let Brady score one touchdown and won the game in the end 21-3. The Panthers were without their former head coach Matt Rhule after he was fired on October 10th and also were playing with backup quarterback P.J. Walker who threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Raleigh News & Observer
Zac Taylor Shares Positive Updates About Trey Hendrickson and Logan Wilson
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson left Sunday's game against the Falcons with a neck injury, but it doesn't sound like the veteran is going to miss time. Hendrickson suffered a stinger and could suit up next Monday against Cleveland. "We'll manage him during the week, but that...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Safety Duo a Bright Spot in Rebuilding Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't quite capitalize on their momentum stemming from their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, as they fell short against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Hardly to blame was the defense, who bounced back nicely after the Dolphins offense came out scorching...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers’ Williams Suffered High Ankle Sprain vs. Seahawks, per Report
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss some time after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team’s loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Williams has spent his entire career in Los Angeles since the Chargers drafted him ahead of the 2017 season. The veteran wide receiver set career highs last year with 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season before hitting free agency.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bailey Zappe Energizes Patriots, But New England Trails Bears at Halftime, 20-14
From fog to ... frenzy to ... sure enough, the return of Zappe Hour. The New England Patriots looked down right pathetic in falling behind the Chicago Bears, 10-0, early on Monday Night Football. On a wet, dank night in Foxboro - Fogboro? - the defense was a sieve and the return of quarterback Mac Jones was a flop.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Colts Down, Matt Ryan Out in Latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts made the bold move to shake up their season by benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger who was third-team just two weeks ago. The move was made before the latest batch of NFL power rankings were revealed on Tuesday, but to no one's surprise, the Colts are down-two spots in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings to No. 22 this week.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Get Physical with Patriots in Easy Win
The Bears have often talked about finding their identity on offense or on defense. On Monday night, they reclaimed an identity based on the tradition their franchise always has had, and they became a physical football team again in a stunning 33-14 beating of the New England Patriots. The tone...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars Trade Robinson: 3 Observation As Etienne Takes Over Backfield
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the latest in a long line of trades on Monday evening, this time reportedly trading third-year running back and former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson to the New York Jets. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the Jaguars had traded Robinson to the Jets.According...
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Coach Lovie Smith: QB Davis Mills ‘Getting Better and Better Each Week’
As it currently stands, the Houston Texans own two top-five picks in the 2023 draft, No. 2 overall and No. 5 overall which they own via the Cleveland Browns from the Deshaun Watson trade. What the Texans do with those two picks, though, is of course yet to be determined....
Raleigh News & Observer
QB Geno Smith: Seahawks ‘Have A Long Way To Go’ After 4-3 Start
Not many people outside of the Seattle Seahawks organization had high hopes for the season once they traded away quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the offseason. Now, though, the Seahawks sit at 4-3 after seven games and claim first place in the NFC West after a 37-23...
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit
While away from the field of play, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to be handling some legal troubles. We learned tonight that Deshaun Watson has filed a motion for sanctions. With this move, Watson is putting claims that the allegations in the lawsuit weren’t given a "reasonable inquiry" by...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Place Bradley Roby on IR, Bring Back Keith Kirkwood
The Saints placed cornerback Bradley Roby on injured reserve Tuesday and have brought back wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to the active roster. The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates. Roby only played five snaps in the loss to the Cardinals, as he was carted off with an apparent...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?
The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
Raleigh News & Observer
How the Chiefs Can Improve Their Pass Rush at the Trade Deadline
A quick look at the Kansas City Chiefs' basic stats against the pass would lead one to believe that Steve Spagnuolo's defense generates a good amount of pressure from the defensive end position. After all, a top-10 ranking in both team sacks and ESPN's pass rush win rate proves that, right?
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Bradley Bozeman’s ‘finally’ moment made even more special by wife’s backing
Bradley Bozeman snapped the ball to Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker and took off. The starting center leaned to his right as he pushed Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches to the side with ease, opening up a crease for running back D’Onta Foreman — who had just received a handoff — to slide through and pick up steam.
Raleigh News & Observer
Wounded Texans: Lovie Smith Will Wait To Provide Injury Updates
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans could be without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the next few games. Collins sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and his status for Sunday's AFC South game against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans appears unlikely. With...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tannehill’s Injury Creates Uncertainty
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans should expect to see more Malik Willis in the coming weeks. The rookie quarterback made his first appearance Sunday since mop-up duty in a Week 2 blowout loss at Buffalo. Willis played three offensive snaps in the Titans’ 19-10 win over Indianapolis – one at quarterback when Ryan Tannehill left the game due to injury, and two in the slot.
Raleigh News & Observer
Terry McLaurin Praised by Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: ‘A Reason We Paid This Guy’
Through the first six games of the season, the Washington Commanders' offense had often been nearly nonexistent. Additionally, the usage of star wide receiver Terry McLaurin had been concerning. That changed on Sunday in Washington's 23-21 upset of Green Bay. Taylor Heinicke got the start with starter Carson Wentz out...
Raleigh News & Observer
McDaniels: ‘We Expected the Game to Come Down to the Fourth Quarter’
It seemed as though the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans was once again going to be a close battle down to the end. A 21-0 fourth quarter, however, would display a hungry Raiders team that hasn't really been seen yet this season -- at least not one that has been able to dominate for an entire fourth quarter.
Comments / 0