Monson, MA

MassLive.com

Springfield gunshot victim transported to hospital Tuesday, police say

A man with serious injuries was transported to Baystate Hospital following a police response to a report of a gunshot victim on Tuesday, according to police. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said Tuesday that Springfield police were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road following a report of a gunshot victim shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police: 4 teens arrested for stealing, crashing police cruiser

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four teenagers are facing charges after allegedly stealing a Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the intersection of Bowdoin and Lincoln Streets on Friday night for a crash involving a cruiser. Four juvenile suspects, ranging...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning. A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street. Police said they determined that following an assault near 129...
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police identify woman struck and killed by motorcycle in Monson

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The identity of the person hit and killed by a motorcycle in Monson has been released. The incident happened last Thursday night after the person driving the motorcycle led police on a chase. Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski received word Thursday night from both the Palmer...
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say

Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

28-year-old killed in Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester, police say

A 28-year-old who was injured in a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning has died, the Worcester Police Department announced in an update Monday afternoon. Officers responded to 480 Burncoat St. around 8:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim of a shooting. He was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
WORCESTER, MA
WTNH

Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
CHICOPEE, MA
Journal Inquirer

Man charged in Tractor Supply store burglary

VERNON — Police have made an arrest in connection with the burglary of the local Tractor Supply that occurred about a year ago using a necklace found at the scene, according to an affidavit. Alphonso Williams, 55, of Hartford, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree...
HARTFORD, CT
