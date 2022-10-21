Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Victim of deadly pedestrian accident in Monson identified
Monson Police have identified the victim that died in a pedestrian accident involving a dirt bike rider evading police Thursday night.
Springfield gunshot victim transported to hospital Tuesday, police say
A man with serious injuries was transported to Baystate Hospital following a police response to a report of a gunshot victim on Tuesday, according to police. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said Tuesday that Springfield police were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road following a report of a gunshot victim shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Springfield cruiser stolen, crashed and abandoned, police say
Four teenagers suspected of breaking into cars in Springfield are under arrest after police found them in possession of the keys to a police cruiser that had been stolen, crashed and abandoned a day prior, officials said. The cruiser was stolen from the back lot of the police department headquarters...
Eyewitness News
Video shows large reckless driving gathering in Wethersfield HomeGoods parking lot
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Reckless drivers have become a problem in Wethersfield, according to neighbors. Channel 3 obtained video from a viewer that showed drivers in the parking lot of HomeGoods on the Silas Deane Highway, speeding, and doing doughnuts and burnouts. It happened Saturday night. According to the...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police: 4 teens arrested for stealing, crashing police cruiser
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four teenagers are facing charges after allegedly stealing a Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the intersection of Bowdoin and Lincoln Streets on Friday night for a crash involving a cruiser. Four juvenile suspects, ranging...
Eyewitness News
‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning. A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street. Police said they determined that following an assault near 129...
westernmassnews.com
Police identify woman struck and killed by motorcycle in Monson
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The identity of the person hit and killed by a motorcycle in Monson has been released. The incident happened last Thursday night after the person driving the motorcycle led police on a chase. Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski received word Thursday night from both the Palmer...
Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say
Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
28-year-old killed in Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester, police say
A 28-year-old who was injured in a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning has died, the Worcester Police Department announced in an update Monday afternoon. Officers responded to 480 Burncoat St. around 8:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim of a shooting. He was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
Eyewitness News
Complaints about a man with a gun at Coventry apartment leads to arrest
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after complaints were made about a suspect with a gun on the grounds of an apartment complex in Coventry. Coventry police said Ryan Bertrand, 36, of Springfield, MA, was hit with a list of charges. They said the calls came in just...
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Three dead, five injured in Berkshire County accident
A fatal crash took place between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road in the town of Sheffield
Southington Police: Man drove over victim in parking lot
Police said driver Jason Feldblum, 49, ran over the victim several times as the person walked trough the parking lot. Feldblum has been charged with driving under the influence and could face additional charges.
Man Charged After 37-Year-Old Woman Found Dead At Milford Residence
A Connecticut man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in his apartment and police found a large cache of drugs. New Haven County resident David Edward Vasquez, age 35, of Milford, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Milford Police, officers and the Milford Fire Department...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
Man charged in Tractor Supply store burglary
VERNON — Police have made an arrest in connection with the burglary of the local Tractor Supply that occurred about a year ago using a necklace found at the scene, according to an affidavit. Alphonso Williams, 55, of Hartford, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree...
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0