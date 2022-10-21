Read full article on original website
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
I drove Mercedes-Benz's $141,000 Tesla rival and experienced the electric, screen-filled future of luxury cars
The new EQS is Mercedes-Benz's first shot at taking on Tesla in the US. The electric luxury sedan boasts up to 350 miles of range, a striking collection of screens, and an interior full of high-end materials. The well-optioned EQS 580 model that Mercedes lent me cost around $141,000. Tesla...
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I drove sporty electric SUVs from Tesla and Kia: Why I'd buy the $41,000 EV6 over the $66,000 Model Y
The Tesla has a bigger interior and better range, but the Kia EV6 is cheaper, charges faster, and doesn't have pesky touchscreen controls.
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
hypebeast.com
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
Here’s How Bentley Rebounded After Nearly 200 Cars Sank on the Felicity Ace
APWhen the Felicity Ace sank nearly 900 miles west of Portugal, Bentley's teams in England and Germany were already working to replace millions lost to the sea floor.
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
