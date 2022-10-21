ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million

Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Top Speed

Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options

The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
Motorious

Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
hypebeast.com

Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
CAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
CarBuzz.com

