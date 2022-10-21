Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guns, ammo, suspected fentanyl, and 200 pounds of marijuana seized: Police
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 27-year-old is wanted after police found illegal firearms and marijuana for sale while searching his “sleeping area,” according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Police were conducting a probation search for Jose Fuentes in the 1900 block of Waltzer Place when they located 9mm and 24 caliber ammunition and […]
Four arrested at a hotel, accused of catalytic converter theft and possessing possible stolen property
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were arrested at a hotel in Fairfield on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and possessing other stolen items. At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft at the 700 block of Cypress Drive, according to the Fairfield Police Department. After […]
$1,000 worth of merchandise stolen from American Canyon Walmart
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — The American Canyon Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Marc Silvio Chicklero for stealing $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart and being in possession of narcotics, ACPD announced in a Facebook post Tuesday. The theft took place on the evening of Saturday, October 22. At 10:45 p.m. ACPD was called […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
SFist
Oakland Police Warn of Surge In Thefts of Power Tools at Gunpoint
There’s a new wrinkle in the rampant theft of power tools, as OPD says suspects in one specific Oakland area are striking while owners are home, and taking the tools at gunpoint. You may have a “No kidding, Sherlock” response to a report from the Oakland Police Department that...
ksro.com
Ghost Thrown Away in Santa Rosa Park; Suspect on the Loose
Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who threw away a ghost gun near Southwest Community Park. Over the weekend, police were responding to an unwanted person at the park when they saw an unrelated fight across the street. They approached and one suspect with a duffle bag took off running. As police pursued on foot, the suspect threw the bag into the front yard of a residence on Westland Drive. He then jumped a fence into the backyard of a large property on Burbank Avenue. Police couldn’t find the suspect but they opened the duffle bag and found a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with a 30-round extended Glock magazine, a second 10-round magazine with 3 rounds, and over a pound of processed marijuana.
Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
KTVU FOX 2
Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say
CONCORD, Calif. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night. According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court. Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation into the shooting revealed it was...
Woman found burning in Antioch identified, two arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman whose body was found burning in Antioch last week was identified on Monday. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using her dental records, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. Police say two people of interest have been arrested in connection to […]
ksro.com
Petaluma Teenage Girl Reports Attempting Kidnapping
Petaluma police are seeking your help in finding attempted kidnappers. Last Thursday afternoon, a 12-year-old girl was dropped off by her father near the intersection of Madison Street and Ellis Street so she could walk home. Then an older white van started following her. The girl said the van had lots of dents, black rims, tinted windows, and the “F” word spray painted in black color on the passenger side door. A black male in his 20’s with a hoodie and ski mask got out and grabbed her but she managed to get away. She described the driver a white male in his 20’s with a diamond stud nose piercing. Upon being interview by police again, the girl said she saw another young female who also saw the van and ran away. However, she did not know who that girl was.
mendofever.com
Elliot’s Christmas Tree Employee Found Dead at Ukiah Fairgrounds—Cause Likely ‘On-Going Medical Issues’
A man in his 40s from the Potter Valley area died yesterday afternoon at the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Detectives determined the man’s passing was likely the result of ongoing medical issues. California Highway Patrol’s Public Information Officer Olegario Marin told us his agency is taking the lead on the investigation...
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery on Ukiah’s Talmage Road
Scanner traffic around 7:42 p.m. indicates that law enforcement is actively searching for suspects in a reported armed robbery that occurred on the 600 block of Talmage Road. The reporting party told dispatch that multiple subjects in a maroon Chevrolet Corsica brandished a sawed-off shotgun and stole their smartphone. UPDATE...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Petaluma (Petaluma, CA)
The Petaluma Police Department reported a pedestrian accident which occurred on Saturday afternoon. Authorities have reported that it was a slow-speed collision. The collision took place near 333 N. McDowell Blvd. The car hit the pedestrian while it was leaving the property and turning right onto N. McDowell Boulevard.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Say Two Arrested in Homicide Case of Woman Found Burned on Mokelumne Trail
On October 24, the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office has positively identified 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman as the female victim based on her dental records. Two people of interest have been arrested in relation to Sharlman’s death and are currently in police custody. The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau...
NBC Bay Area
Teens Attack, Rob 79-Year-Old in San Francisco's Mission District
An elderly woman was attacked and robbed by three teens in San Francisco over the weekend as she got off a Muni bus in the Mission District, police said. One girl and two boys assaulted and injured the 79-year-old Asian woman on Saturday afternoon at the 16th and Mission exit -- one of many attacks on members of the AAPI community in recent years.
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Man Gets 22-Years For Fatal Rock Throwing Incident that Killed Antioch Woman
On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles. Navone was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in multiple...
Police pursuit from Ceres to Oakland ends in crash in residential neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department. Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect […]
San Francisco man found guilty of murder for 2020 Bayview killing
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of murder for killing a man during a brutal fight in San Francisco's Bayview District in 2020, prosecutors said. According to court documents, 58-year-old Paul Ortega interrupted a drug sale that Byron Reed was leading in the early hours of July 23, 2020, on Jennings Street. The interruption prompted a confrontation, and eventually led to a fist fight.Reed then overpowered Ortega, repeatedly kicked and stomped him in the face, and killed him by slamming his head into the pavement, according to court filings. "The jury's verdict delivers justice for Ortega's family...
eastcountytoday.net
Burglary Suspect in Custody After Chased Down by Lumpy’s Diner Owner
On Friday at approximently 9:30 pm, a male burglary broke through the glass window to gain access into Lumpy’s Diner on Lone Tree Way in the City of Antioch. The entry set off their alarm system and video surveillance of the burglary in progress which alerted the owners of Lumpy’s diner who within a few minutes arrived at the diner. A foot pursuit occurred where the owner chased down the burglar where he was captured across the street in front of Walgreens Drug Store.
ksro.com
Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman on Stony Point Road
A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of sexual assault and a detective is recovering after getting hurt while trying to arrest him. The man, 26-year-old Jamonie Stevens, is accused of attacking a woman who was walking alone early Tuesday morning on Stony Point Road. Stevens threw the woman to the ground and she was able to call her boyfriend before he tossed her phone aside. He ran away after the woman’s boyfriend showed up. Investigators found Stevens Thursday afternoon at the Santa Rosa transit mall and arrested him. One detective was hurt in the process and had to be treated at a hospital. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to see if this attack is related to other recent attacks on women in Sonoma County.
