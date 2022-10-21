ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

KRON4 News

$1,000 worth of merchandise stolen from American Canyon Walmart

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — The American Canyon Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Marc Silvio Chicklero for stealing $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart and being in possession of narcotics, ACPD announced in a Facebook post Tuesday. The theft took place on the evening of Saturday, October 22. At 10:45 p.m. ACPD was called […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
RICHMOND, CA
SFist

Oakland Police Warn of Surge In Thefts of Power Tools at Gunpoint

There’s a new wrinkle in the rampant theft of power tools, as OPD says suspects in one specific Oakland area are striking while owners are home, and taking the tools at gunpoint. You may have a “No kidding, Sherlock” response to a report from the Oakland Police Department that...
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Ghost Thrown Away in Santa Rosa Park; Suspect on the Loose

Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who threw away a ghost gun near Southwest Community Park. Over the weekend, police were responding to an unwanted person at the park when they saw an unrelated fight across the street. They approached and one suspect with a duffle bag took off running. As police pursued on foot, the suspect threw the bag into the front yard of a residence on Westland Drive. He then jumped a fence into the backyard of a large property on Burbank Avenue. Police couldn’t find the suspect but they opened the duffle bag and found a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with a 30-round extended Glock magazine, a second 10-round magazine with 3 rounds, and over a pound of processed marijuana.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say

CONCORD, Calif. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night. According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court. Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation into the shooting revealed it was...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found burning in Antioch identified, two arrested

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman whose body was found burning in Antioch last week was identified on Monday. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using her dental records, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. Police say two people of interest have been arrested in connection to […]
ANTIOCH, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Teenage Girl Reports Attempting Kidnapping

Petaluma police are seeking your help in finding attempted kidnappers. Last Thursday afternoon, a 12-year-old girl was dropped off by her father near the intersection of Madison Street and Ellis Street so she could walk home. Then an older white van started following her. The girl said the van had lots of dents, black rims, tinted windows, and the “F” word spray painted in black color on the passenger side door. A black male in his 20’s with a hoodie and ski mask got out and grabbed her but she managed to get away. She described the driver a white male in his 20’s with a diamond stud nose piercing. Upon being interview by police again, the girl said she saw another young female who also saw the van and ran away. However, she did not know who that girl was.
PETALUMA, CA
mendofever.com

Armed Robbery on Ukiah’s Talmage Road

Scanner traffic around 7:42 p.m. indicates that law enforcement is actively searching for suspects in a reported armed robbery that occurred on the 600 block of Talmage Road. The reporting party told dispatch that multiple subjects in a maroon Chevrolet Corsica brandished a sawed-off shotgun and stole their smartphone. UPDATE...
UKIAH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Teens Attack, Rob 79-Year-Old in San Francisco's Mission District

An elderly woman was attacked and robbed by three teens in San Francisco over the weekend as she got off a Muni bus in the Mission District, police said. One girl and two boys assaulted and injured the 79-year-old Asian woman on Saturday afternoon at the 16th and Mission exit -- one of many attacks on members of the AAPI community in recent years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco man found guilty of murder for 2020 Bayview killing

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of murder for killing a man during a brutal fight in San Francisco's Bayview District in 2020, prosecutors said. According to court documents, 58-year-old Paul Ortega interrupted a drug sale that Byron Reed was leading in the early hours of July 23, 2020, on Jennings Street. The interruption prompted a confrontation, and eventually led to a fist fight.Reed then overpowered Ortega, repeatedly kicked and stomped him in the face, and killed him by slamming his head into the pavement, according to court filings.  "The jury's verdict delivers justice for Ortega's family...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Burglary Suspect in Custody After Chased Down by Lumpy’s Diner Owner

On Friday at approximently 9:30 pm, a male burglary broke through the glass window to gain access into Lumpy’s Diner on Lone Tree Way in the City of Antioch. The entry set off their alarm system and video surveillance of the burglary in progress which alerted the owners of Lumpy’s diner who within a few minutes arrived at the diner. A foot pursuit occurred where the owner chased down the burglar where he was captured across the street in front of Walgreens Drug Store.
ANTIOCH, CA
ksro.com

Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman on Stony Point Road

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of sexual assault and a detective is recovering after getting hurt while trying to arrest him. The man, 26-year-old Jamonie Stevens, is accused of attacking a woman who was walking alone early Tuesday morning on Stony Point Road. Stevens threw the woman to the ground and she was able to call her boyfriend before he tossed her phone aside. He ran away after the woman’s boyfriend showed up. Investigators found Stevens Thursday afternoon at the Santa Rosa transit mall and arrested him. One detective was hurt in the process and had to be treated at a hospital. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to see if this attack is related to other recent attacks on women in Sonoma County.
SANTA ROSA, CA

