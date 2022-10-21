Read full article on original website
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County
Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
Police in standoff in Uptown Bay City after truck crashes into townhome
BAY CITY, MI — Police are on the scene of a standoff in Uptown Bay City, after a person of interest in an earlier stabbing crashed into a townhome. The incident began about 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 991 W. Midland Road in Auburn, according to Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A woman suffered at least one stab wound and was taken to an area hospital for surgery, the sheriff said.
WILX-TV
I-69 and US-127 planned for construction this week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I-69 and US-127 are on the planner for construction as the next phase in the Rebuilding Michigan plan. Multiple projects under the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer are expected to begin this week. The next phase of the Rebuilding Michigan Project will include I-69 in Clinton County as well as US-127. According to Whitmer, these investments are expected to support 2,051 jobs.
Fires erupt in three Pinconning houses in one night
PINCONNING, MI — In one night, three houses erupted in flames in Pinconning. Though no one was injured in the conflagrations, investigators believe the fires could have been deliberately set. About 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch received a call of a house fire at...
WILX-TV
Kayak, roof rack comes loose, causes fatal crash in Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Colorado died Sunday after a kayak and roof rack caused a crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to authorities, the crash happened on M-28 after a kayak and roof rack came loose from a westbound Honda, which struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck. WLUC reported the roof rack pieced the windshield, striking the driver, a 31-year-old man from Colorado. WDIV reported the man’s wife, a woman from Saginaw, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.
How Do You Pronounce This Road Name in Flint? Have We Been Wrong?
There is a road name in Flint that has caused a division in our office building. Time to appeal to Flint for help and answers. Earlier today, a co-worker of mine was in the production studio reading a script for a commercial. After the recording was done, I heard an error and thought it was just a simple mistake. However, after investigating I found out that the pronunciation used was on purpose.
WNEM
The Flint Weather ball turns pink!!
Here are the top stories we're following today. A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 23. Updated: 23 hours...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
recordpatriot.com
Business Matters: Ryders Bar and Grill named for owners' late grandson
Kim Nephew, 52, and her husband, Scott, own Ryders Bar & Grill, located on Midland Road just east of US-10. It has a Midland address, but it’s located in Bay County. It was previously known as the Overpass Bar. With indoor and outdoor seating, the bar has a capacity...
See who’s running to lead Bangor, Kawkawlin areas on Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Democrat incumbent Ernie Krygier is facing a Republican challenger who is no stranger to serving in the public eye. Republican Timothy Banaszak is challenging Krygier for the District 2 seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Banaszak has served on several boards and committees including the Bay City Building Code of Appeals, the Bay City Downtown Development Authority, the Kawkawlin River Watershed Association, the Bangor Township Board, and the Bangor Township Zoning Board of Appeals, according to Vote411.
indyschild.com
Road Trip: Frankenmuth, Michigan
Known for its German roots and Bavarian-style architecture, Frankenmuth is a great place for families to visit because there is so much to do and see. Nicknamed “Michigan’s Little Bavaria,” Frankenmuth is a five-hour drive from Indianapolis, making it an ideal road-trip vacation destination or a spot to visit during a long weekend. Here are just some of the places to stay, things to see and food to taste during a visit to Frankenmuth, Michigan!
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
Saginaw to fight Historic District’s blight with ordinance change
SAGINAW, MI — Homes and buildings within historic districts in Saginaw that may appear ignored or neglected will see facelifts after an ordinance change approved by the Saginaw City Council. The subsection of the Saginaw zoning code (Title XV, Chapter 153, Historic Districts, §153.543) referred to by the council...
Police identify Georgia woman killed in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Police have identified a Georgia woman who was fatally shot in Saginaw last week. Police at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, responded to a shooting in the 900 block of North Porter Street. They arrived to find LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, inside the house, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
