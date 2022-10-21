Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Related
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
WSAV-TV
Haunted Grounds Coffee serves year-round sips and spooks
Haunted Grounds Coffee serves year-round sips and …. Haunted Grounds Coffee serves year-round sips and spooks. Offering some explanation about Beaufort County’s …. The 1% sales tax increase for two years would raise $100,000,000 to be used to buy and protect undeveloped land in the County. Quinton Simon: Where...
WSAV-TV
Gullah Food Festival returns this weekend
Locals will soon get the chance to celebrate a true staple of the Lowcountry with The Gullah Food Festival is back. Locals will soon get the chance to celebrate a true staple of the Lowcountry with The Gullah Food Festival is back. 1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The...
WSAV-TV
Police arrest 4 protesters over the weekend at Quinton Simon’s home
The Chatham County Police Department has arrested four people that were protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon Friday and Saturday night. Police arrest 4 protesters over the weekend at Quinton …. The Chatham County Police Department has arrested four people that were protesting outside the home of...
thegeorgeanne.com
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
wtoc.com
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday. According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the hospital. Police said that no further details were available, including where the shooting occurred. Stay with...
Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over
Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
Police search for suspect accused of September shooting near Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone in late September near the Oglethorpe Mall. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said a 36-year-old man was shot in his thigh on Sept. 27. SPD said the suspect is a young man with short black dreads. At the time of the […]
wtoc.com
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The homeless camp under Truman Parkway existed for decades. It has been just over a week since the City of Savannah shut it down and fenced it off. The fire at the beginning of October was the last straw, according to the mayor. “It’s not safe...
WJCL
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
wtoc.com
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
SPD: 10 arrests made in 3-day targeted operation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20. According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000. “Our […]
WJCL
Traffic Alert: Chatham County Parkway experiences lane closures after crane hits powerlines
SAVANNAH, Ga. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your WJCL certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic alert has been issued for Chatham County Parkway. Both east and westbound lanes along Chatham Parkway are currently closed after a crane hit some powerlines. Initially, only eastbound lanes were shut down for...
WSAV-TV
Hyundai breaks ground on Bryan Co. manufacturing plant
Hyundai Motor Group broke ground on its electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County on Tuesday morning. The $5.5 billion plant is a massive operation, spanning nearly 3,000 acres. Hyundai breaks ground on Bryan Co. manufacturing …. Hyundai Motor Group broke ground on its electric vehicle and battery...
wtoc.com
15-year-old killed in weekend shooting at Port Wentworth apartment complex
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. Police received a call for shots fired at the Wood Meadow Apartments just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers on scene found 15-year-old Benjamin Overton laying on the...
Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
WJCL
Children's hospital in Savannah is running low on beds. Here's why its happening
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah children's hospital is running out of beds. It is all due to a rise in respiratory illnesses being seen all across the country. Doctors told WJCL 22 News it's not COVID-19 that is the problem. It is mainly flu cases and RSV cases they're seeing.
WJCL
Eight people from Georgia's Southern District charged in connection to COVID-19 fraud scheme
Eight more people in Georgia's Southern District are facing federal charges for participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Two of them have already pleaded guilty. Five of them are from our area, including two from Hinesville, two from Savannah, and one from Fort Stewart. The eight defendants are accused of...
Comments / 0