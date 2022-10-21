ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location

There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Haunted Grounds Coffee serves year-round sips and spooks

Haunted Grounds Coffee serves year-round sips and …. Haunted Grounds Coffee serves year-round sips and spooks. Offering some explanation about Beaufort County’s …. The 1% sales tax increase for two years would raise $100,000,000 to be used to buy and protect undeveloped land in the County. Quinton Simon: Where...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Gullah Food Festival returns this weekend

Locals will soon get the chance to celebrate a true staple of the Lowcountry with The Gullah Food Festival is back. Locals will soon get the chance to celebrate a true staple of the Lowcountry with The Gullah Food Festival is back. 1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Police arrest 4 protesters over the weekend at Quinton Simon’s home

The Chatham County Police Department has arrested four people that were protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon Friday and Saturday night. Police arrest 4 protesters over the weekend at Quinton …. The Chatham County Police Department has arrested four people that were protesting outside the home of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Down and Out in Savannah

Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday. According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the hospital. Police said that no further details were available, including where the shooting occurred. Stay with...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over

Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: 10 arrests made in 3-day targeted operation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20. According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000. “Our […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Hyundai breaks ground on Bryan Co. manufacturing plant

Hyundai Motor Group broke ground on its electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County on Tuesday morning. The $5.5 billion plant is a massive operation, spanning nearly 3,000 acres. Hyundai breaks ground on Bryan Co. manufacturing …. Hyundai Motor Group broke ground on its electric vehicle and battery...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy