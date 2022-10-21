After losing out on their initial opponents, Brandon Royval and Amir Albazi have been matched up. Royval (14-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) steps in to take on Albazi (15-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) at a UFC Fight Night event on Dec. 17, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO