Andy Reid downplays reported Chiefs interest in free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Multiple reports in recent days have suggested the Chiefs are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

On Friday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid would neither confirm nor deny those reports.

“I can’t get into all that,” Reid said. “I mean, he’s a heck of a football player. That I can tell you.”

Reports first surfaced Wednesday regarding the Chiefs’ supposed interest, with one such report categorizing the Chiefs as “a strong contender” for Beckham’s services.

Beckham would be an intriguing option in the Chiefs’ offense alongside current receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, rookie Skyy Moore and Justin Watson.

When healthy, the three-time Pro Bowler is considered one of the NFL’s dynamic playmakers. He entered the league in 2014 as a first-round pick with the New York Giants and recorded his fifth 1,000-yard season in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns.

Injuries, however, have slowed down Beckham’s career over the past two seasons, which were split between the Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

In 2020 with the Browns, he tore an ACL. Then, he suffered a second torn ACL with the Rams during L.A.’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams elected to not re-sign Beckham during the offseason and he’s spent the past eight months recovering from his latest ACL injury.

Reid said he didn’t know where the wide receiver was in his rehabilitation process. But the Chiefs coach pointed out that general manager Brett Veach tends to keep the organization’s options open when it comes to bringing in new talent to help the team.

“Brett is always maneuvering, so he keeps his eyes open on everything,” Reid said. “But in my position, I’m like tunneled in on what I’m doing and trying to get the team ready to play with the guys we got.”