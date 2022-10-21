ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate

It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
More than 150,000 absentee ballots requested in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 150,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Maine. Democrats have come close to tripling the number of ballot requests than those from Republicans. More than 82,000 Democrats have requested an absentee ballot and just under 30,000 Republicans have as well. For more information on...
