Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Bus driver shortage forces Maine school districts to get creative with recruitment tactics
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Maine school districts are desperate for bus drivers. This is forcing them to get creative. Incentives, bonuses, radio ads, and signs are some of the new attempts to recruit more bus drivers. There is a sign in the Best Western parking lot in South Portland...
WGME
Pennsylvania voters concerned with mail delivery delays leading up to election
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With the election right around the corner, some Pennsylvania residents are concerned with how mail delivery delays could impact mail-in ballots. Heather Snyder, a Carlisle resident, said she waited about two weeks to get her mail delivered, and even when she did receive it,...
WGME
Gov. Mills, former Gov. LePage square off on economy, education, lobster in CBS13 debate
PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage sparred in the CBS13/FOX23 and Bangor Daily News gubernatorial debate Monday night. Tuesday will be two weeks until Election Day, but Monday night was a chance for the candidates to make one more plea to Maine voters. While...
WGME
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate
It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
WGME
More than 150,000 absentee ballots requested in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 150,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Maine. Democrats have come close to tripling the number of ballot requests than those from Republicans. More than 82,000 Democrats have requested an absentee ballot and just under 30,000 Republicans have as well. For more information on...
WGME
'Drive for Kids' golf tournament aims to bring celebrities, fun to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's an exciting new golf tournament coming to Maine next summer that will consist of great golf, celebrity stars and a whole lot of fun. Maine sports legend and longtime NESN host Tom Caron made the trek north to tee up Monday's big announcement. "You know we...
Comments / 0