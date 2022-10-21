ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, GA

a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
WCTV

Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WXIA 11 Alive

Police: 4 shot at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets. Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m., according to Cordele Police. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released.
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. begins road repairs

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County residents can now look forward to a smoother drive on their commute. “Some of these roads haven’t been repaved since they’ve been constructed,” Christi Dockery, Lee County manager, said. It’s been 30 years since roads like Haley and Pheasant drives have...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

4 arrested in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Monday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were charged with armed robbery with the potential for additional firearm charges and gang affiliation.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Man opens fire at restaurant in Cordele, 4 shot

CORDELE, Ga. — A man opened fire on in a restaurant Saturday night wounding four people, according to Cordele Police. They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 16 East Bar and Grill. Four total gunshot wound victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, and three remain in...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Cordele man pleads guilty to 2021 bank robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele man pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday in connection to a bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Donald Wellons, Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. He’s facing a maximum of 20...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department. On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant. Police said they arrived at a chaotic scene with...
CORDELE, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. wood mill company seeing benefits from Highway 82 expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Woodgrain Mill Company employees are now worry-free when it comes to water access at their facility. Businesses in Lee County will not only gain increased water access from this project, but some, like Woodgrain Mill Company, will actually be better able to serve their employees when it comes to safe conditions.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

