a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
WCTV
Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
Dozens of Ga. ballots potentially lost after USPS car goes up in flames
BAKER COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of ballots could have been lost on Tuesday when a USPS car went up in flames, election officials said. In a news conference, Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling said that a USPS car carrying was “burned to a crisp” while delivering mail in Baker County.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police: 4 shot at south Georgia restaurant
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
WALB 10
Lee Co. begins road repairs
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County residents can now look forward to a smoother drive on their commute. “Some of these roads haven’t been repaved since they’ve been constructed,” Christi Dockery, Lee County manager, said. It’s been 30 years since roads like Haley and Pheasant drives have...
‘Do you want to make it home today?’: Georgia man pleads guilty after using threatening note in bank robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Cordele, Georgia, man pled guilty to robbing a local bank with a threatening note reading “Do you want to make it home today?”, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. Donald Wellons Jr., 26, pled guilty to one count of robbery. Court documents show on Sept. […]
WALB 10
18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspect in camo-detailed car wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old has been killed in a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The 18-year-old was found dead at the scene by police in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim killed as Jatavious Johnson. The...
WALB 10
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Monday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were charged with armed robbery with the potential for additional firearm charges and gang affiliation.
Man opens fire at restaurant in Cordele, 4 shot
WALB 10
Cordele man pleads guilty to 2021 bank robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele man pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday in connection to a bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Donald Wellons, Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. He’s facing a maximum of 20...
WCTV
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County deputies discovered a body after responding to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ Sunday evening. According to LCSO, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in the 12000 block of Wiley Road, in rural northeast Leon County. Deputies...
WALB 10
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia
ARLINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Nine years after the hospital closed in the southwest Georgia town of Arlington, the worry about health care lurks. Health insurance premiums are high, many residents report poor health and there’s no guarantee Calhoun County’s sole ambulance will arrive promptly if it’s taking a patient to a distant hospital.
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for Transparency
In the Thomasville City Council meeting held on Monday, residents Jennifer Dyson and Thomas County NAACP President, Lucinda Brown, had a list of demands and one of them included the removal of Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
WALB 10
Lee Co. wood mill company seeing benefits from Highway 82 expansion
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Woodgrain Mill Company employees are now worry-free when it comes to water access at their facility. Businesses in Lee County will not only gain increased water access from this project, but some, like Woodgrain Mill Company, will actually be better able to serve their employees when it comes to safe conditions.
Hands On Thomas County aims to beautify community
An estimated 1,300 people took part in 55 community service projects for the 19th annual Hands On Thomas County Day.
WCTV
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
