U.S. Soccer won’t release USMNT provisional World Cup roster

By Seth Vertelney
 4 days ago

The U.S. men’s national team provisional World Cup roster will not be made public, U.S. Soccer has confirmed to Pro Soccer Wire.

Friday is the deadline for all 32 teams in the competition to submit a provisional roster, which can be between 35 and 55 players.

From that provisional roster, each country will name a final roster that will be between 23 and 26 players.

Some federations have been voluntarily been releasing their provisional rosters this week as the deadline has approached, including Uruguay , Poland and the Netherlands .

Most countries, though, have opted against making their lists public, while FIFA won’t be publicizing the rosters, either.

The USMNT is set to reveal its 26-man roster at an event in New York City on November 9.

That event will be less than two weeks before the U.S. kicks off its World Cup campaign against Wales on November 21, which will be followed by games against England and Iran in Group B.

