wtaj.com
Black, rural voters weigh in on Pennsylvania Senate race
(NewsNation) — As the midterm election draws near, candidates are doing all they can to reach potential voters. Engaging West Philadelphia voters has been a door-to-door effort. Democratic canvassing groups are ramping up their outreach in some historically Black communities, hoping turnout might tip the scales in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
wtaj.com
Poll: Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Did Democrat John Fetterman do enough to win your support and secure the...
wtaj.com
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not...
wtaj.com
Marine takes on ALS
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Adapt and overcome. It’s part of the Marine Corps slogan, and a Marine veteran in Virginia has taken those words to heart. Retired Major Chris Mulholland has a debilitating disease that he refuses to let stand in his way. His message to other veterans is that their next battle could be with an enemy from within.
wtaj.com
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Zoe Moss in Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County at 6:10 p.m. on October 25. State Police believe Moss may be...
wtaj.com
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16,...
