FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
CW33 NewsFix
Cheat on your diet at these restaurants for the best fried & greasy food around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it you’ve been dieting for a while now and we’re super proud of you! Now’s the time for a cheat day and you have a legitimate reason for cheating on that strict diet of yours: first, you deserve this and secondly, Tuesday, Oct. 25 is National Greasy Foods Day.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
CW33 NewsFix
Dig in! These are the best Jamaican Jerk eateries around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The vibes are immaculate on Monday, October 24 and it’s not just because the fall season is in full swing and your football team did well over the weekend, it’s also a day to celebrate a very special cultural cuisine. Monday is National Jamaican...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots around Dallas to eat delicious fried bologna
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna. We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Obsession with Other Cities’ Restaurants Is Getting Embarrassing
Last week, one of my friends texted me that his favorite waiter at a top Dallas restaurant is moving to Austin. The waiter’s terse explanation: “Dallas doesn’t have it.”. Dallas, apparently, agrees. We’re only accelerating our reverence for the food and chefs of other cities, deepening our...
dmagazine.com
What $750K Will Buy You in Dallas Real Estate
Said to be featured in a 1930s edition of Architectural Digest, this one-of-a-kind Kessler Tudor is adorned with intricate hand-painted murals and an original Batchelder tile fireplace, plus finished attic space. Robb Puckett for Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate. $699,000, 10909 Fernald Ave., Lochwood. 4 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | 2,912...
papercitymag.com
Scenes from Turn Up The Lights – The 2022 Benefit for AT&T PAC
Brad Ackland performing at the 2022 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event. What: Turn Up the Lights, the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Auxiliary Board’s annual fundraiser, presented by Wild Turkey on October 15, 2022. Where: AT&T Performing Arts Center, Strauss Square. The Scene: Following a...
secretdallas.com
The Internationally-Acclaimed “Lightscape” Will Make Its Debut At Fort Worth Botanic Garden Next Month
A one-mile-long path featuring over 1 million twinkling lights is set to light up Fort Worth Botanic Garden next month. Having enjoyed sellout runs in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally-acclaimed Lightscape experience is coming to Fort Worth Botanic Garden next month. Running from Friday, November...
papercitymag.com
Over-the-Top Tablescapes for a Cause — When Design and Dallas Alumni Unite
Table design by The Garden Gate (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography) Since its founding by Louise Griffeth and Barbara Barton, Kappa Tablescapes has distributed almost $3.5 million in proceeds to more than 110 worthy beneficiaries. The eagerly anticipated annual event (this was the 28th) is put together by the 150 Kappa Dallas Alumnae Association volunteers, sponsors, and designers, who transform a handful of tables at the Dallas Country Club.
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
papercitymag.com
Our Guide to Thanksgiving 2022 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go
Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up fast and Dallas restaurants are already releasing their menus for the holiday. Take a break from cranking open cranberry sauce cans and pick up a lovingly crafted meal at one of your favorite local spots or book a reservation for a nice dinner (or brunch!). Happy holidays to you, indeed.
Here are some of the best places to get tripe in Dallas for World Tripe Day
There are tons of great meat options out there, one of those being tripe.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
papercitymag.com
Where to Celebrate Halloween Weekend in Dallas
Halloween falls on Monday, October 31 this year. Therefore, most Dallas parties and festivities (apart from trick-or-treating, of course) will take place on Saturday, October 29. Get your costumes ready and check out these spooky parties with DJs, cover bands, contests (for humans and pets), and more. Legacy Food Hall.
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
Texas Trick-or-Treating: Laws and Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween
Halloween is quickly approaching and your kids are likely super excited to go trick-or-treating. Of course, going out at night with your kids dressed in costume (and surrounded by dozens of other costumed kids) can make it an interesting night. But we’re here to help make Halloween (and candy-filled days after) as stress-free as possible for you.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
Dallas firefighters rescue man and woman from White Rock Lake
A man and a woman are okay after being fished out of the water at White Rock Lake late last night. A Dallas Fire-Rescue high water rescue squad put into the water near where White Rock Creek empties into the lake
A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear. Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
