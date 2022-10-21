Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
drugstorenews.com
Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area
Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
mocoshow.com
Progress at Sweetgreen in Gaithersburg
Last October we let you know that Sweetgreen would be taking over the Verizon Wireless storefront, located next to Downtown Crown Beer & Wine, in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown development. Verizon has since moved within Crown, and signage for Sweetgreen went up in August. Earlier today we stopped by and were told by workers that construction will be complete in “a couple months”, giving the fast-casual restaurant an expected early 2023 opening. We were also told permanent signage is going up very soon.
Wbaltv.com
Massive new container terminal, rail facility coming to Tradepoint Atlantic
SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A massive new container terminal and on-dock rail facility is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic. State and local officials believe the facility will give the Port of Baltimore a significant competitive advantage. Officials called it a strategic and transformational partnership that will create more than 1,000 jobs and help seal the future of the port as an economic engine for the region for years to come.
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
mocoshow.com
Progress at Shake Shack Kentlands
Following months of delays due to flooding at the site, construction has continued at the upcoming Shake Shack location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood. As shown in the featured photo, the frame of the building has gone up and it should construction of the building should move quickly from here, weather permitting. While an opening timeframe hasn’t been provided, we’d expect the restaurant to open in the first half of 2023.
rockvillenights.com
Dick's Warehouse Sale to open Friday in Rockville
Congressional Plaza is replacing one outlet store with another. Dick's Warehouse Sale will open a store at the shopping center at 1675 Rockville Pike this Friday, October 28, 2022, according to Google. The sporting goods store will take the place of Saks Off Fifth, which closed several years ago. Dick's...
Redeveloped Lexington Market launches with soft open Monday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore boasts one of the oldest and most iconic public markets in the nation, and it reopens Monday after a $45 million redevelopment four years in the making. Lexington Market in West Baltimore is known as one of the country's oldest public food markets, tracing its origins to 1782. You can still see the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street. It has gone through a number of transformations since, but the community is getting ready for the reveal of the biggest revitalization yet.The transformation includes a new 61,000-square-foot market building. Its A-frame roof is a nod to what the market looked like in the early 1900s. The institution sent off its East Market building with a celebration early last month. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with four stalls and three kiosks, as other vendors wait on construction and permitting, our media partner the Baltimore Banner reports. The market will feature a dozens of diverse short- and long-term vendors. The long-term businesses include a variety of local businesses, including Mount Royal Soaps and Trinacria.Developers say a grand opening will be held later this fall when all 50 stalls are settled in.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
electrek.co
The largest electric school bus fleet in the US just launched in Maryland
Montgomery County Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in the US, has deployed the single largest electric school bus fleet in the country. Last school year, the school district saw the delivery of its first 25 electric buses and installed electric infrastructure at one of its transportation depots.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville-Gaithersburg Amazon Fresh store opening postponed until 2023
There's been much anticipation of a grand opening announcement for the Amazon Fresh store on Shady Grove Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. But excited grocery shoppers will have to cool their engines for at least three more months. Amazon has postponed the opening until 2023. This is surprising, as the construction has been completed, and all the shelving and display cases have been in place for months now.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and […] The post One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall. Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries. This will be the chain’s second Montgomery County location. Its Pike & Rose location at 11586 Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda opened on June 21. No opening date for the new location has been announced.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
extension.org
Possible Bradford Pear #815059
Good morning, My wife and I recently purchased our home in Bowie, MD after moving from Eastern Washington state. We aren't as familiar with the native species in the area yet since we lived in a desert environment. I've attached a picture of what I believe to be a Bradford Pear tree in our yard. Can you confirm? If so, I understand that they are considered quite invasive and are there any local programs that reduce the cost of cutting it down and planting a native species.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct 25, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Oct. 25, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. The Council will interview the top candidates to serve as temporary acting Montgomery County Planning Board members. The interviews will be broadcast live @CountyCableMoCo and on the Council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD
Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
2 armed suspects target BMW drivers near Arundel Mills Mall, Annapolis Mall
Police are investigating if two violent incidents this weekend - one outside an Arundel Mills Walmart and one at an Annapolis Mall parking garage - are related.
