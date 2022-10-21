Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian hit and killed on I-85 South on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found a female victim struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 68. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
WTVM
Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a woman’s body found in Phenix City. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson on the side of Cutrate Road. On Oct. 24, police arrested 40-year-old Jason...
WSFA
Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
Opelika-Auburn News
THE WAR ROOM: After an Auburn woman was murdered, two agents took on the 10-year-old cold case with no body, rallied a team, built a case and helped send Rick Ennis to prison for life
Mark Whitaker and John “J.W.” Barnes remember when they decided they were going to do whatever it took. It was 2016. They were both special agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and had agreed to take on the cold case of Lori Ann Slesinski, a 24-year-old Auburn resident who’d gone missing in 2006.
Pedestrian fatally injured by 18-wheeler in Opelika
A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured by a commercial vehicle while traveling on Interstate 85 South in Opelika early Saturday morning. The accident happened at about 2:35 a.m. as Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash, according to the Opelika Police Department. Responding officers located the victim...
CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
Opelika police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
LaGrange Police: Arrest warrant issued for man who strangled, punched and kicked woman
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department issued “aggravated assault by strangulation” arrest warrants for a man after an incident on Oct. 24. Police say Shamiya Cameron, 35, strangled, punched and kicked a woman. Cameron was on felony probation for obstruction and drug-related offenses at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is […]
Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found on side of road in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway in Phenix City after a body was discovered on the side of the Cutrate Road over the weekend. Phenix City Police have identified he victim as 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson of Columbus. According to officials, on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the area […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Tuskegee man arrested after police said they recovered two stolen firearms
On Saturday, Auburn police arrested a Tuskegee man after police said they recovered two stolen firearms. Marcus Savon Wilson, 41, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with two counts of receiving stolen property second degree. Police said the APD received a call from a victim who reported that a...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘We keep pushing’: Aniah Blanchard remembered at vigil on Samford Lawn
On Sunday evening, around 30 people gathered on Samford Lawn at Auburn University to honor Aniah Blanchard on the third anniversary of her abduction and death. Aniah’s mother Angela Hill and stepfather Walter Hill organized the candlelight vigil. “Every day is hard, but this is the hardest, of course,”...
One killed, one injured in double shooting on Delray Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Delray Drive on Sunday. According to police, one person was killed and another injured in the shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier as the individual who was killed. A condition for the second individual is […]
WTVM
Attorney General’s Office weighs in on 2021 gang-related murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Attorney General’s Office responded to the indictments of five alleged gang members reportedly connected to the dangerous Los Angeles street gang, Crips. The crew faces more charges after evidence was presented to a grand jury in Muscogee County. “Based on the information we collected...
Columbus Police: Delray Drive shooting leaves 14-year-old in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is providing new information on the Delray Drive shooting that killed one teenager and left another in critical condition. Columbus Police responded to the shooting on Oct. 23, to find 19-year-old Marqueyvius Dozier in his yard, suffering from gunshot wounds. Dozier was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s […]
Columbus Police investigating shots fired near Lakebottom Park
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking into a possible shots fired incident near Lakebottom Park. When WRBL arrived on the scene at about 10:10 p.m., around five police vehicles were monitoring the area. This is a developing case. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue to gather information.
wvtm13.com
Forever Aniah Day honors life of Aniah Blanchard, looks ahead to Aniah's Law vote
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Loved ones gathered in a circle as they marked three years since Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from an Auburn convenience store and later murdered. "I don't want anybody to forget Aniah," Angela Harris, Aniah's mother, said. "I'm never going to forget her and I'm always going to do this for her because she deserves it. She was an amazing human."
3 Elementary School Students Died In A Fatal Car Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a fatal car accident on Oct. 19 that claimed the lives of three elementary school students from the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). Officials reported that the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School in Muscogee County. Three children aged six, eight, and nine were involved in the wreck.
WTVM
Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A violent weekend across Columbus resulted in two separate shootings that left two people dead and a teenager seriously injured. Neighbors along Delray Drive say there were about 50 shots fired, and a 19-year-old died in the shooting. A woman who says she tried to save the teenager’s life spoke with News Leader 9 about what happened.
Comments / 0