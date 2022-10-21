Read full article on original website
Rivian Temporarily Discontinues R1T's Powered Tonneau Cover Because It Keeps Breaking
If you’re the proud owner of a Rivian R1T who’s less proud of your electric pickup’s power-retractable tonneau cover, Rivian’s not so pleased with it either. The powered tonneau has proven unreliable for some customers, who’ve reported jerky, noisy operation and, in the worst cases, an inability to open completely. The startup truck maker recently sent emails out to R1T reservation holders who had optioned the powered tonneau and are still waiting for their trucks, announcing that the option has been discontinued while Rivian works on a solution.
Lexus Updates the 2023 ES With New F Sport Packages
Lexus has given the ES a few updates for 2023. There’s no full-on redesign yet, but the luxury brand has expanded its F Sport line to include the ES lineup with new design and handling packages. The current generation ES has been a looker (in my opinion) since it...
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
This Vintage Tank Simulator Is Powered by a Tiny Camera on a Scale Model Landscape
So, you think your iRacing sim rig is pretty outrageous, huh? Sure, it’s got a full-motion base and it’s powered by a real hot-rod of a PC, but I’m here to tell you that your rig is crap and that the Swiss built the ultimate sim rig in the 1970s —to teach soldiers how to drive tanks. Why they’d need to, I can’t say (this is Switzerland, after all), but it’s cool anyway.
The 2023 Toyota Crown Is Gleefully Weird and Impressively Quick
There are generations of drivers in the U.S. who have no idea what the 2023 Toyota Crown is, or what it represents. The last time Toyota sold a new Crown here in America was in 1972; most of us born after Generation X have no recollection of the model. Some might say Toyota itself has no idea what the Crown is — or was — given the design of this latest model: No longer recognizable as a sedan, and much closer to a crossover.
What's Your Guilty Pleasure Car?
If you’re a regular Jalop reader, you probably like cars. I know, kind of an out-there prediction, but I’m just guessing. In fact, I’m willing to bet that you like lots of cars — big cars, small cars, fast cars, and cars that only feel fast. But what about the cars you know you shouldn’t like, the ones that make you feel a bit perverse for loving them?
At $8,450, Does This Hard-Topped 1997 BMW Z3 2.8 Drive a Hard Bargain?
To be clear, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Z3 is not a Miata, which, as we all know, is always the answer. That being said, some buyers may be asking a different question. Let’s figure out what this answer should appropriately cost. While prolific over his short...
Ram's Plan to Sell Trucks in Australia Is to Let a Local Factory Do the RHD Conversion
If you want to sell your left-hand-drive vehicles in a country that drives on the left, you’re going to have to figure out a way to make them right-hand drive. Usually, automakers do it from the factory, but that’s expensive, which means a lot of vehicles never make it to those countries. But Ram’s taking a different approach with Australia: Just shipping left-hand-drive trucks over and having a local company convert them.
At $11,995, Will This 1990 VW Vanagon be Gone, Baby, Gone?
For whatever reason, VW Busses like today’s Nice Price or No Dice Vanagon tend to command premium prices. This one-owner Type 2 may be an exception. Let’s see what that might all be about. When it comes to first-world problems, where to put the removable hardtop for your...
You Can Make This JDM Nissan Homy Your Home
You probably don’t need me to tell you that vans are incredibly popular right now. Some are fancy custom jobs. Others are much more humble. But either way, people love their vans. And while no one at Jalopnik HQ has pulled the trigger on one of their own, we definitely see the appeal. Especially this Japanese-market 1992 Nissan Homy.
Honda EVs May Qualify for the EV Tax Credit Thanks to GM Doing the Heavy Lifting
Honda has its first EVs coming in the form of the Honda Prologue and the return of the Acura ZDX. But they’ll be Honda/Acura products more in name and design only because of Honda and General Motor’s EV partnership. The EVs will be produced in GM’s facilities with the General’s Ultium batteries and Ultium drive systems. And as Automotive News points out, this may result in pricing playing out in Honda’s favor.
Is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 an SUV? The World May Never Know
The Hyundai Ioniq 5. I’ve never driven one, but just about everyone I talk to who has says it’s a great vehicle. The fine folks at MotorTrend agree, having just bestowed their coveted SUV of the Year award on the Hyundai EV. It seems deserved — so long as you believe the Ioniq 5 is actually an SUV. But is it?
What Car Should Never Have Been Killed Off?
You know that feeling of your favorite TV show getting canceled before it was supposed to? How about your preferable fast food place taking your favorite item off the menu? It sucks, doesn’t it? Let’s apply that same logic to cars. It’s what brings us to today’s question.
Lucid's New Home Charger Adds up to 80 Miles of Range in One Hour
With EV adoption on the horizon, many still have range and charging anxiety. Will there be a charger available where I’m going? Will it give me enough juice to get back home? These are the questions a lot of potential EV owners are asking. Now, Lucid should be able to offer some reassurance to Air owners, thanks to a new home charger that can deliver up to 80 miles of range per hour plugged in.
The Lotus Eletre R Hits 60 MPH In Under 3 Seconds, Costs $135,000
When Lotus pulled the covers off its first-ever SUV (those words still don’t sound right together, do they?) in March, one of the details the company chose not to share was the price. The Eletre, in keeping with the brand’s “E”-themed naming convention, will have three configurations: Eletre, Eletre S and the range-topping Eletre R. It’ll start at £89,500, or roughly $101,000, the British automaker announced Tuesday.
2023 Ford Escape Gets a Sporty ST-Line and an LED Across its Nose
The Ford Escape received a pretty substantial update. Just three years into its product cycle, Ford has given the Escape a whole new look for 2023. The styling is the biggest and most obvious update. It’s not as cute as it was before, which is a good thing. The redesigned front facia comes across as more grown-up and handsome. Aside from the new grille and headlights, some models can be equipped with a full-width light bar that Ford describes as running from “coast to coast.” It’s reminiscent of the light bar seen on Mercury models in the 1990s, but slimmed down to a narrow LED strip.
Watch Ken Block Hoon an Electric Audi ‘Round Vegas in Gymkhana 11
Everyone’s favorite plane-dodging, dirt-jumping, Mustang-racing race driver is back on YouTube. That’s right, Ken Block has finally released the 11th installment in his bonkers Gymkhana series of films, and this is the first one to ever feature an EV. As with every Gymkhana film, Electrikhana sees Block take...
This Lincoln Aviator Dressed as a Rolls-Royce Can Be Yours
Recently, I introduced our Glorious Leader Bob Sorokanich to one of my favorite corners of the internet: the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit. If you’re ever looking for further proof that money can’t buy taste, head over to /r/ATBGE. The car we’re talking about in this article, though, isn’t one that will ever be posted there. Instead, it’s one that my intrepid coworker Andy Kalmowitz found in another wonderful corner of the internet: Facebook Marketplace.
