Memories of Elvis at Prairie Knights tickets on sale

FORT YATES, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Prairie Knights Casino and Resort has announced that tickets are now on sale for Memories of Elvis, featuring Chris MacDonald, which is scheduled for the Pavilion event on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release, Chris MacDonald’s national-touring Memories of Elvis tribute is a full-production, Las Vegas-style show celebrating the life and music of Elvis Presley.

Tickets for the show are on sale Friday for $30. Official tickets are only sold through the Prairie Knights website and at the casino.

Prairie Knights is the region’s premier entertainment destination with over 700 slot machines, two restaurants, and a 200-room lodge.

The Pavilion event center hosts many events and concerts throughout the year.

