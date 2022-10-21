Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team sets record with 4 safeties in 1 game
Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
The “Superbowl of Mountain Biking” Red Bull Rampage returns to Utah
VIRGIN, Utah — Since its inaugural event in 2001, year over year, Red Bull Rampage has showcased the most challenging freeriding in the mountain biking sphere. On October 21, 18 […]
kslnewsradio.com
Multiple car crashes on I-15 near Beaver following snowfall
BEAVER, Utah — Following Saturday’s snowfall, multiple car crashes occurred on I-15 near Beaver Sunday. Trooper Quincy Breur with Utah Highway Patrol tells KSL NewsRadio that there were so many crashes near Beaver on Sunday that I-15 closed for a bit. Along with this, Breur says all the crashes were single-vehicle and minor-injury crashes.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
Silver Alert issued for Millcreek 78-year-old recently seen in Weber County
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing elderly woman from the Salt Lake area who has also been seen recently in Weber County.
24hip-hop.com
Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm
Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
KSLTV
Man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah — An unidentified 75-year-old man was killed in a three-car accident Thursday afternoon. Layton police have not identified the man who was ejected from his truck in the collision. Sgt. Michael Donnelly with Layton Police Department said the man was pulling onto State route 193 in Davis County from North Quail Ridge Road when his pickup was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV.
Gephardt Daily
Fire crews respond to West Haven structure fire
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire made quick work of a garage fire Saturday afternoon. “At approximately 1400 hours, Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire in West Haven,” says a statement released by Weber Fire District.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51,...
890kdxu.com
UPDATE: Violent Injury Crash in St. George Turns Deadly
UPDATE: St. George Police say the rider of the motorcycle has now died of injuries they received in the crash. (St. George, UT) -- Rescue crews and police rushed to the scene of a crash in St. George Wednesday morning. This happened off Sunset Blvd right near the Sunset Plaza shopping center. St. George Police say the crash involved a car vs. motorcycle. The collision resulted in serious injuries. It's not clear how the crash happened but authorities want to hear from you. If you have any information, call St. George Police Dispatch at (435) 627-4300.
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
Gephardt Daily
New info released after combat jet crashes, burns at Hill Air Force Base; pilot of F-35A Lighting II ejects safely
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators at Hill Air Force Base are asking for the public’s help as they try to determine the cause of Wednesday night’s crash of an F-35A Lightning II jet fighter, considered the most sophisticated type of combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal.
sunnewsdaily.com
Annual drag show creates community despite controversy
Utah Tech University’s annual drag show brings a sense of community and belonging to students on campus despite surrounding controversy. On Oct. 19 one of the most anticipated events Utah Tech puts on happened – the drag show. The drag show tends to be one of the most...
ksl.com
Washington County traffic stop yields 10 pounds of meth
ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop on northbound Interstate 15 in Washington County Friday morning led to the discovery of more than 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine — after an officer noticed tool marks on one of the SUV's interior side panels that opened into a small storage area where 10 plastic packages were discovered, police say.
One dead, another injured after fatal three-car crash in Layton
A crash involving three cars in Layton shortly before 5:00 p.m. Thursday turned fatal as one man died at the scene.
Ogden woman returns family's missing locket containing loved one's ashes
A locket, containing the ashes of a loved one, devastated a former Ogden family after it went missing years ago. Until Tiffany Gurule finally found their owners.
ksl.com
Cedar City in the top 10 of the nation's most dynamic 'micropolitans' for 'tremendous growth'
CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Mayor Garth Green said he's not surprised to see the city recognized nationally after it experienced "tremendous growth" over the last few years. Heartland Forward, which describes itself as a "think and do tank," compared 536 like-sized micropolitans across the United States and ranked their "economic dynamism," Stephanie Hlywak, senior vice president at Tusk Strategies said in an email to Green and Cedar City News.
kvnutalk
Woman sentenced to probation for making fraudulent purchases on stolen credit cards – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in stealing a Logan woman’s credit cards and making thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases. Galexy Mikkel Workman was warned that she could face significant jail or prison time if she breaks the law again.
