Katie Maloney Is Dating 25-Year-Old Actor Satchel Clendenin After Tom Schwartz Divorce

Moving on! Katie Maloney is dating actor Satchel Clendenin after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The 35-year-old Vanderpump Rules star’s beau — an L.A. resident who is 10 years her junior — has “met some of” her costars and “hung out with some of her friends” since sparking their romance, a source tells Us.

Maloney previously hinted at being in her “cougar era” in July, giving Us exclusive details about her dating life post-split. “You know, [I’m] not [dating] seriously but just like [to] have fun and get out there and, like, flirt and maybe kiss some boys,” she teased at the time. “You know what I mean? Like … I can’t get in a relationship right now.”

She asserted that she wanted to “just have fun” and see where things go. “I don’t know, a lot of [the guys] are really young and that’s kind of fun too,” she told Us. “I’m kind of, like, in a cougar era. … I can date the young one, [someone] my age and the young one’s dad. So I kind of love that for me.”

Katie Maloney, Satchel Clendenin, and Tom Schwartz. Shutterstock; Instagram; Shutterstock

The Bravo personality exchanged vows with Schwartz, 40, in 2016 but the ceremony wasn’t official since they failed to obtain a marriage license. The twosome legally tied the knot in 2019, and the former SUR waitress announced via Instagram in March that she and Schwartz called it quits.

The Tom Tom co-owner issued a statement of his own at the time, writing in a lengthy social media post: “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—kin canned Instagram caption. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Days after their split made headlines, the Utah native officially filed for divorce. Us confirmed earlier this month that the proceedings were finalized. The exes are splitting the profits from the August sale of their California home, which left the market at $2 million, and are dividing the rest of their assets based on what is in each person’s name.

Earlier this year, Maloney shed more light on the reason she and Schwartz pulled the plug on their relationship, explaining that she “had to really start prioritizing” her own needs. “It got to a point where I just felt like I was going to burst,” she said on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast. “For months, it was building up. I felt just disconnected. I felt like I was drifting further and further away.”

She continued: “The best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that just became louder and louder.”

While Maloney is dating outside of her inner circle, her ex-husband hooked up with fellow Pump Rules star Raquel Leviss. After rumors swirled that the twosome kissed at Coachella in April — which Schwartz denied — Us confirmed that the duo “made out” at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding in August.

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” the bar owner later told Shay, 37, on her “Scheananigans” podcast. “She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance. … She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off.”

