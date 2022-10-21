ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Meet Derek Shepard! The Chatty and Loving Kitty!

Meet Derek Shepard! He loves to cuddle, give kisses to his foster momma, and oh does he love his belly rubs! He will purrs like crazy as soon as he sees his foster Mom and Dad! He loves to play, and to chat with his humans. He gets along well with other cats, minimal exposure to dogs. To quote Dr Shepard “It’s a beautiful day to save lives”. Don’t you want to save his by giving him a forever home?

