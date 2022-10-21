ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 88

Audrey Rossi
4d ago

Nothing of the sort, about their rights, it's about the right of the children not to be exposed to this sexualized "performance art" in front of children. save it for the gay bars.

Reply(12)
84
lynda thompson
4d ago

amen..pass this law..we don't need drag queen strip shows in our city park like the pride drag party they had on a Saturday afternoon in front of minors ..lewd and lascivious should have been stopped and arrested.

Reply(11)
50
No1cares
4d ago

Drag is inherently sexual, if anything this ban helps to stop the sexualization of children, that’s a very good thing.

Reply
65
Related
103.5 KISSFM

How Ammon Bundy Could Shock The Idaho Political World Next Month

Ammon Bundy has continued his campaign for Idaho governor. As election day nears, can Mr. Bundy shock the political world by defeating Idaho's current Republican Governor, Brad Little?. Governor Little appears to be very confident in his reelection chances. Unlike most political campaigns, we have not seen or heard many...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor

The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right. Speaker of the […] The post Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Are Good Manners Going Out of Style in Idaho?

Like blue jeans or Harley Davidsons, good manners will never go out of style. At least they shouldn't, anyway. But lately it seems more and more Idahoans are forgetting to use the "magic words." Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer good manners over trendy trash-talk. Please & Thank You. Growing...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho News Media Supports “Grooming” Your Kids for Drag Shows

Do you know the meaning of a strawman argument? It’s where someone constructs a claim out of thin air to lead you to the desired conclusion. Bryan Clark is a columnist for the Idaho Statesman and he’s worried public drag queen shows could be outlawed. The President of the Idaho Family Policy Center is a man named Blaine Conzatti. He would like public displays banned. Conzatti says he has a sponsor to introduce the legislation at the state legislature as the next session begins in January.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

School superintendent candidates spar over a variety of Idaho education policies

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — State superintendent candidates Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert clashed over a variety of education policies, including school choice, funding and immunization rates during Monday night’s Idaho Public Television debate. Gilbert, a former teacher, jabbed at Critchfield’s lack of classroom experience, while she flexed...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho man sentenced for threatening to kill prosecutors

BOISE — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced today. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized that while...
TWIN FALLS, ID
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
MSNBC

Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”

“How sick does a patient have to get before we can provide her evidence-based, life-saving care without risking arrest?” That’s the kind of dystopian question that medical professionals have to ask themselves when treating pregnant people in post-Roe America, says Dr. Gregory Goyert, an OB-GYN based in Detroit. “We’re going backwards for our girls,” says Warren County Prosecution Attorney Kym Worthy. It’s why the passage of Proposal 3, a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in Michigan’s constitution, is so important. Yet as Election Day nears, Worthy notes that disinformation about it has become rampant. “That’s what happens when people know on the opposing side that the majority of Michiganders want Prop 3 to pass.”Oct. 23, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy