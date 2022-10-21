Read full article on original website
Audrey Rossi
4d ago
Nothing of the sort, about their rights, it's about the right of the children not to be exposed to this sexualized "performance art" in front of children. save it for the gay bars.
Reply(12)
84
lynda thompson
4d ago
amen..pass this law..we don't need drag queen strip shows in our city park like the pride drag party they had on a Saturday afternoon in front of minors ..lewd and lascivious should have been stopped and arrested.
Reply(11)
50
No1cares
4d ago
Drag is inherently sexual, if anything this ban helps to stop the sexualization of children, that’s a very good thing.
Reply
65
How Ammon Bundy Could Shock The Idaho Political World Next Month
Ammon Bundy has continued his campaign for Idaho governor. As election day nears, can Mr. Bundy shock the political world by defeating Idaho's current Republican Governor, Brad Little?. Governor Little appears to be very confident in his reelection chances. Unlike most political campaigns, we have not seen or heard many...
Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor
The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right. Speaker of the […] The post Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Are Good Manners Going Out of Style in Idaho?
Like blue jeans or Harley Davidsons, good manners will never go out of style. At least they shouldn't, anyway. But lately it seems more and more Idahoans are forgetting to use the "magic words." Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer good manners over trendy trash-talk. Please & Thank You. Growing...
‘Nation’s Report Card’ results are in for Idaho students
The latest scores in the National Assessment for Education Progress (NAEP) provide some encouraging news for Idaho as schools continue working to boost student achievement in mathematics and reading. The post ‘Nation’s Report Card’ results are in for Idaho students appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho News Media Supports “Grooming” Your Kids for Drag Shows
Do you know the meaning of a strawman argument? It’s where someone constructs a claim out of thin air to lead you to the desired conclusion. Bryan Clark is a columnist for the Idaho Statesman and he’s worried public drag queen shows could be outlawed. The President of the Idaho Family Policy Center is a man named Blaine Conzatti. He would like public displays banned. Conzatti says he has a sponsor to introduce the legislation at the state legislature as the next session begins in January.
“Not On My Watch”- Montana Gov on CDC, COVID Shots for Kids
"Not on my watch." That was the response from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) when it comes to the CDC attempting to force the COVID shot on kids during annual school vaccinations. Gov. Gianforte: I trust parents to raise their kids and do what's best for their kids' health. On...
eastidahonews.com
School superintendent candidates spar over a variety of Idaho education policies
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — State superintendent candidates Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert clashed over a variety of education policies, including school choice, funding and immunization rates during Monday night’s Idaho Public Television debate. Gilbert, a former teacher, jabbed at Critchfield’s lack of classroom experience, while she flexed...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho man sentenced for threatening to kill prosecutors
BOISE — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced today. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized that while...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
What Idaho's rejected vanity plates say about the Gem State
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. An Idahoan submitted an application for a personalized license plate, saying in their comments “I have 7 kids and they each picked a letter or number to go on the plate.” Their choices evidently spelled zero followed by a variation of a four-letter word.
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
MSNBC
Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”
“How sick does a patient have to get before we can provide her evidence-based, life-saving care without risking arrest?” That’s the kind of dystopian question that medical professionals have to ask themselves when treating pregnant people in post-Roe America, says Dr. Gregory Goyert, an OB-GYN based in Detroit. “We’re going backwards for our girls,” says Warren County Prosecution Attorney Kym Worthy. It’s why the passage of Proposal 3, a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in Michigan’s constitution, is so important. Yet as Election Day nears, Worthy notes that disinformation about it has become rampant. “That’s what happens when people know on the opposing side that the majority of Michiganders want Prop 3 to pass.”Oct. 23, 2022.
Gov. Brad Little to visit Wallace for ‘Capital for a Day’ on October 27
WALLACE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little is heading to Wallace next Thursday for the state’s “Capital for a Day” program. Little will discuss the Idaho government and hold an open forum to hear from the city’s community. Every month, a rural town in Idaho is named “Capital for a Day” so residents can address their issues directly with the...
Montana Prison Will Cut This Basic Privilege—A Huge Mistake?
Montana State Prison is basically "home" to over 1,600 inmates. The crimes of these inmates vary, as does the level of security needed. Unfortunately, the state prison has run into a problem with security, and it's a big problem. Recently, the Montana Department Of Corrections announced that they will be...
'We have a predator problem.' Wildlife group urges Washington to save the deer
(The Center Square) - The Northeast Washington Wildlife Group is concerned growing wolf and cougar populations in Northeastern Washington are decimating deer, elk and moose herds. “We have a predator problem, and it continues to get worse with each passing year,” said Dale Magart, secretary of the nonprofit group that...
MSNBC
O’Rourke: Texans who’ve been blocked from voting will soon ‘form the margin of victory on Nov. 8'
Beto O’Rourke, Democratic nominee for Texas governor, talks protecting abortion rights, implementing gun control, and more critical issues in his race against GOP incumbent Greg Abbott live from Texas with Joy Reid in front of an in-person audience at the Fort Worth, Texas Flying Saucer Draft Emporium.Oct. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
'This is what violence is': Arizona voters cite voter intimidation ahead of tight races
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Democratic candidate for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, to discuss his tight race against 2020 election denier, Mark Finchem. The former Maricopa Country recorder discusses the threats he faced during the 2020 election and the recent reports of voter intimidation facing early Arizona voters Oct. 24, 2022.
KIVI-TV
Two Idaho ski resorts nominated for 'Top 10 Best Ski Resort' by USA Today
USA Today has brought back its voting poll for the Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. On the list, Idaho's Sun Valley Resort and Brundage Mountain Ski Resort. This is the third consecutive year Brundage has earned the nomination, placing second in 2020 and seventh in 2021. “It’s an honor for...
Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
