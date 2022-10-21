Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Register
As fentanyl overdose deaths continue to rise, police say they're going after dealers
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa police say they’ve seen 20 times more lives lost to fentanyl this year compared with data tracked in 2019. Police say they’re working hard to crack down on drug dealers they can connect to an overdose death. “We’ve seen a huge increase...
Post Register
St. Luke's Children's experiencing increase in patients
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — St. Luke’s Children’s has been experiencing an increase in patients for this time of year, partially due to continuing population growth in Idaho communities and also due to increased seasonal respiratory illnesses. While St. Luke’s Children’s hospital employs a number of strategies to...
Post Register
Boise man, two women arrested after homicide investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday night, October 19, 2022, around 11:08 pm Boise Police responded to a local hospital after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound and later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation. Evidence led...
Post Register
Alligator found in New Plymouth, Idaho Fish and Game looking for where it came from
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game is looking for information about where an alligator found in New Plymouth might have come from. Idaho Fish and Game took possession of the alligator on Oct. 21. At about 8:30 p.m., Officer Brian Marek received a call, the reporting...
Post Register
Small power outage reported near Ontario
ONTARIO, Oregon (CBS2) — Idaho Power has reported a small power outage near Ontario, Oregon. The outage started on Monday at 5:08 a.m. A crew is onsite at the event. When power will be restored is still being determined. 14 customers have been impacted, and a cause for the...
Post Register
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton, the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium; link to full Idaho Press story...
It was Sept. 11, 1970, writes Idaho Press reporter Jordan Kaye. For the inaugural game at the newly opened Bronco Stadium, BSU's student skydiving club was readying for its finest moment, having convinced school officials to let them parachute in the official game ball. It was an opportunity for notoriety and exposure, a chance for the club’s more-experienced members to show off in front of a packed house.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: W I-84 East of the airport
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A roll-over accident involving one vehicle with a trailer is blocking one lane on Interstate 84 west-bound, East of the Boise airport. Emergency vehicles are responding, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Use caution driving on the freeway, and be sure to...
Post Register
Endangered Missing Person Alert
CALDWELL, Idaho — Endangered missing person alert:. Idaho State Police advise that Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka, a 75 year old - Asian Male - 5'1" - 150 lbs - Black Hair - Brown Eyes is missing. Last seen driving a vehicle: Black - 2015 - Jeep - Patriot, Driving...
Post Register
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton,...
