Kuna, ID

St. Luke's Children's experiencing increase in patients

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — St. Luke’s Children’s has been experiencing an increase in patients for this time of year, partially due to continuing population growth in Idaho communities and also due to increased seasonal respiratory illnesses. While St. Luke’s Children’s hospital employs a number of strategies to...
BOISE, ID
Boise man, two women arrested after homicide investigation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday night, October 19, 2022, around 11:08 pm Boise Police responded to a local hospital after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound and later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation. Evidence led...
BOISE, ID
Small power outage reported near Ontario

ONTARIO, Oregon (CBS2) — Idaho Power has reported a small power outage near Ontario, Oregon. The outage started on Monday at 5:08 a.m. A crew is onsite at the event. When power will be restored is still being determined. 14 customers have been impacted, and a cause for the...
ONTARIO, OR
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton, the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium; link to full Idaho Press story...

It was Sept. 11, 1970, writes Idaho Press reporter Jordan Kaye. For the inaugural game at the newly opened Bronco Stadium, BSU's student skydiving club was readying for its finest moment, having convinced school officials to let them parachute in the official game ball. It was an opportunity for notoriety and exposure, a chance for the club’s more-experienced members to show off in front of a packed house.
BOISE, ID
Traffic Alert: W I-84 East of the airport

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A roll-over accident involving one vehicle with a trailer is blocking one lane on Interstate 84 west-bound, East of the Boise airport. Emergency vehicles are responding, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Use caution driving on the freeway, and be sure to...
BOISE, ID
Endangered Missing Person Alert

CALDWELL, Idaho — Endangered missing person alert:. Idaho State Police advise that Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka, a 75 year old - Asian Male - 5'1" - 150 lbs - Black Hair - Brown Eyes is missing. Last seen driving a vehicle: Black - 2015 - Jeep - Patriot, Driving...
WILDER, ID

