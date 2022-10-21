ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Atlas Obscura

The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross

For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
KAYSVILLE, UT
foodgressing.com

The Crack Shack To Open Its Third Utah Location

The Crack Shack today announced its third Utah location will open November, 4 2022, in Riverton at the new Mountain View Village lifestyle center on 4500 West 13400 South. The Riverton restaurant will open officially to the public Nov. 4, 2022. Similar to its other Utah locations in Salt Lake...
RIVERTON, UT
Pyramid

Stephen Grossen Wood

Stephen Grossen Wood, 81, of Provo, Utah, died on October 12, 2022. Stephen was born on March 19, 1941 to Joseph Arthur Wood and Lydia Vira Grossen Wood in Salt Lake City, Utah. He came into the world with a strong and noble spirit, a keen intellect, and a desire to serve God. Growing up on Hubbard Avenue, Stephen spent his summers picking sugar beets for the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company, playing baseball, and moonlighting as a chauffeur for the Days of 47 Queens. He discovered a love of history and debate at East High School. He went on to study history at the University of Utah, where he later received his J.D. Stephen then completed his education with a J.S.D. from Columbia University and the University of Munich, where he was Jervey Fellow in Foreign and Comparative Law. He began his law practice at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in Washington, D.C. In 1976, he joined the faculty at the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University, where he taught for 34 years, finally retiring in 2010.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Annette Reynolds Biddulph

Annette Reynolds Biddulph, 97, passed away October 18, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Wallace Sheryl Peterson (1933-2022)

Wallace (89) of Springville, Utah passed away on Tuesday, October 18th. He was born in Taylor, Idaho on September 12th, 1933. He is the oldest of 5 sons born to Wallace Levi Peterson and Marvel Leial Hess Peterson. Following his graduation from Shelley High School in 1951 Wallace attended Ricks...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Daily Herald

Mayors of Utah Valley: Big changes, growth coming to Payson

It has been a while since I have submitted an article for the Mayors of Utah Valley column. I will do better in the future and am grateful for this opportunity. There have been many exciting things and have happened since my last article. Here are a few of them and some of what will happen in the not-too-distant future.
PAYSON, UT
Pyramid

Ann Payne Dalton

Ann Payne Dalton of Springville, Utah, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 22nd, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah, where she will be buried next to her father, Dan C. Payne. She was born on November 25, 1950, in Springville, Utah, to Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen. She loved reading from an early age and modeled that joy for her children, even taking them to the public library every Monday evening. She also had a green thumb and found bliss in her garden through the years. She loved sharing her gardening and canning knowledge with everyone. She was a fierce competitor in all card games! She was an honest, hardworking, independent woman who spoke her mind. She loved family history and shared her knowledge with her family. She donated countless hours to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, indexing original records. She sacrificed much of her wants and desires for others. Later in life, she became an avid and passionate sports fan, especially BYU sports. She was a practical woman through and through. Her family and friends will miss her. Her parents, Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen Payne Craw, and stepfather, Sherald Nelson ‘Net’ Craw, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Delos Robert Dalton; children: Melissa Gersdorf, Derek (Miriam) Gersdorf, Jessica (Hugh) Brown, Alyson (Scott) Hunsaker, Charity (Khyl) Owens, Seth (Vicky) Gersdorf, a brother Dan Payne and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins. In place of flowers, please donate to the Springville Senior Center, where she enjoyed Tuesday afternoons playing cards with friends: https://springvilleseniorcenter.org/donations/
SPRINGVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Full five-lane closure coming to I-15 Oct 23 and 25

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 will see a full five-lane closure on Oct. 23 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The closure will take place at 3900 S for VMS repairs, UDOT Region Two reports on its Twitter. Along with this, it says HOV lane restrictions...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

