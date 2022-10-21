Read full article on original website
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com
Legendary Disney singer to join Tabernacle Choir as guest in annual Christmas concerts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An award-winning actress known for singing as two Disney princesses was announced as a featured guest at the Tabernacle Choir's annual Christmas concert. Lea Salonga, who provided the singing voices for Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin" and Fa Mulan from "Mulan," will perform alongside the...
The Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert is back — with a Disney princess and live audiences
Is the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert happening this year? Is there a 2022 Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert? Who is Lea Salonga? How do you get tickets for the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert? When can you get tickets for the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert?
This ‘Stranger Things’ house in Utah is going viral
Where is the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What is the address of the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? How to find the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What does the “Stranger Things” Utah house look like?
HPCA survey results show Kimball Arts Festival support, not much love for Park Silly Sunday
The Historic Park City Alliance recently surveyed members to gauge support for the Kimball Arts Festival and the Park Silly Sunday Market. Results are now in, and they were pretty clear. Nearly two-thirds of the roughly 100 respondents said they don’t support continuing Park Silly Sunday under any circumstances.
South Jordan family dressing up home as the ‘Encanto’ house for Halloween
A home in South Jordan is dressing up as the house from Disney's "Encanto" for Halloween and they want Utahns to come visit
ksl.com
From near-death to starring in a movie: a Snowbasin teen's miraculous recovery
MOUNTAIN GREEN — For more than 70 years, the annual Warren Miller ski movie has created an iconic gathering for skiers to get stoked for the season. A local teenager will debut in this year's film, "Daymaker." Warren Miller is practically synonymous with ski films. Last winter, Tyler Blocker's...
kslnewsradio.com
Matt Thornton, American Fork Junior High
“He is the best and he is amazing and he is great and he is awesome and he is inspiring and he is cool and he is really nice and he is really kind and he teaches well.”
Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
Alpine Distilling’s Gin wins USA TODAY’s Best Craft Gin Distillery
PARK CITY, Utah — Alpine Distilling has earned yet another award for its gin. It announced on Thursday its win from USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for […]
What age do Utahns reach peak life satisfaction?
The average Utahn reaches life satisfaction at age 48, citing personal relationships and happiness in their career, according to a survey from Mixbook
foodgressing.com
The Crack Shack To Open Its Third Utah Location
The Crack Shack today announced its third Utah location will open November, 4 2022, in Riverton at the new Mountain View Village lifestyle center on 4500 West 13400 South. The Riverton restaurant will open officially to the public Nov. 4, 2022. Similar to its other Utah locations in Salt Lake...
Stephen Grossen Wood
Stephen Grossen Wood, 81, of Provo, Utah, died on October 12, 2022. Stephen was born on March 19, 1941 to Joseph Arthur Wood and Lydia Vira Grossen Wood in Salt Lake City, Utah. He came into the world with a strong and noble spirit, a keen intellect, and a desire to serve God. Growing up on Hubbard Avenue, Stephen spent his summers picking sugar beets for the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company, playing baseball, and moonlighting as a chauffeur for the Days of 47 Queens. He discovered a love of history and debate at East High School. He went on to study history at the University of Utah, where he later received his J.D. Stephen then completed his education with a J.S.D. from Columbia University and the University of Munich, where he was Jervey Fellow in Foreign and Comparative Law. He began his law practice at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in Washington, D.C. In 1976, he joined the faculty at the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University, where he taught for 34 years, finally retiring in 2010.
kjzz.com
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
Annette Reynolds Biddulph
Annette Reynolds Biddulph, 97, passed away October 18, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
Wallace Sheryl Peterson (1933-2022)
Wallace (89) of Springville, Utah passed away on Tuesday, October 18th. He was born in Taylor, Idaho on September 12th, 1933. He is the oldest of 5 sons born to Wallace Levi Peterson and Marvel Leial Hess Peterson. Following his graduation from Shelley High School in 1951 Wallace attended Ricks...
Daily Herald
Mayors of Utah Valley: Big changes, growth coming to Payson
It has been a while since I have submitted an article for the Mayors of Utah Valley column. I will do better in the future and am grateful for this opportunity. There have been many exciting things and have happened since my last article. Here are a few of them and some of what will happen in the not-too-distant future.
Ann Payne Dalton
Ann Payne Dalton of Springville, Utah, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 22nd, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah, where she will be buried next to her father, Dan C. Payne. She was born on November 25, 1950, in Springville, Utah, to Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen. She loved reading from an early age and modeled that joy for her children, even taking them to the public library every Monday evening. She also had a green thumb and found bliss in her garden through the years. She loved sharing her gardening and canning knowledge with everyone. She was a fierce competitor in all card games! She was an honest, hardworking, independent woman who spoke her mind. She loved family history and shared her knowledge with her family. She donated countless hours to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, indexing original records. She sacrificed much of her wants and desires for others. Later in life, she became an avid and passionate sports fan, especially BYU sports. She was a practical woman through and through. Her family and friends will miss her. Her parents, Dan C. Payne and Ruth Larsen Payne Craw, and stepfather, Sherald Nelson ‘Net’ Craw, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband, Delos Robert Dalton; children: Melissa Gersdorf, Derek (Miriam) Gersdorf, Jessica (Hugh) Brown, Alyson (Scott) Hunsaker, Charity (Khyl) Owens, Seth (Vicky) Gersdorf, a brother Dan Payne and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins. In place of flowers, please donate to the Springville Senior Center, where she enjoyed Tuesday afternoons playing cards with friends: https://springvilleseniorcenter.org/donations/
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Full five-lane closure coming to I-15 Oct 23 and 25
SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 will see a full five-lane closure on Oct. 23 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The closure will take place at 3900 S for VMS repairs, UDOT Region Two reports on its Twitter. Along with this, it says HOV lane restrictions...
