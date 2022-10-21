ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/25

"We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier," Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. "So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD search for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Attempt to Locate on Tuesday for a missing Indiana man believed to be in the Louisville area. Johnny McPeak, 53, was last seen Monday and could be in the Louisville area, LMPD said in a tweet. (Story continues below)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Hot Brown Week kicks off with specials at area restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s signature dishes is getting highlighted all week as part of Louisville Hot Brown Week. The inaugural Louisville Hot Brown Week runs from Oct. 24 through Oct. 30, according to Louisville Tourism. The event encourages locals and visitors to try the dish with specials being offered at multiple restaurants.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach


LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
LEXINGTON, IN
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Meet the Louisville Metro District 25 candidates

A door closing access to the judge's bench is missing in courtroom 203.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move

Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon is challenging Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park


LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pizza Marketplace

Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville

It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

CycLOUvia returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bikes, scooters and skateboards took over the streets of the Highlands over the weekend. Bardstown Road was shut down on Sunday for this year’s Tom Owen CycLOUvia event. The event was named in honor of the former 8th District councilman who was a big advocate...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

CenterStage getting ready to open newest show


LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road. It’s located in one of the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

