Utica, NY

North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader

LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
LOWVILLE, NY
WKTV

Dunkin Donuts 'Star Donut' campaign raises $100,000

UTICA, N.Y. -- Dunkin Donuts announced on Tuesday, that $100,000 was raised during the 2022 edition of its annual "Star Donut" Charitable Campaign. Local Make-A-Wish kids and their families gathered at the Dunkin Donuts on North Genesee Street, to celebrate the accomplishment with a Halloween party. They were able to...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Brian Nolan appointed as acting superintendent of Utica City School District

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At a special meeting on Oct. 18, the Utica Board of Education voted to put district Superintendent Bruce Karam on administrative leave. The Utica Board of Education has appointed Brian Nolan as acting superintendent, and Nolan tells me that as of right now this is a temporary position.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Electronic recycling event Saturday

SYRACUSE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Due to new recycling regulations, Sunnking is holding possibly their last large-scale e-recycling event at the Syracuse Fairgrounds. On October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. residents can bring their electronics to recycle by entering Gate 6 at the New York State Fairgrounds. There are limited drop-off time slots, and […]
WKTV

The Player’s of Utica, hosting a celebration of Utica Theatre and Arts on Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. – The Player’s of Utica are hosting a celebration of Utica Theatre and Arts on Tuesday. The celebration will include an unveiling of Utica Monday Nite’s 25th anniversary mural, “A Tribute to Downtown Utica Theatres Past and Present,” a look at the full line up of the 2022-23 season of productions, a tour of the theatre, a meet and greet with Maria Vallese, the mural artist of Retro Sorrento and there will be refreshments available as well.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief

A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Send your leftover Halloween candy to Troops overseas

UTICA, N.Y. -- Halloween is approaching and we all know what happens after the big day, we all end up with loads of unwanted candy that we don't know what to do with. So what should you be doing with those treats you so desperately want to eat but know you shouldn't?
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department offers resources during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday and the Oneida County Health Department is reminding residents how to keep their homes and families safe. Health officials say homes built before 1978 likely contain lead-based paint. If residents see cracks or peeling, or are planning renovations, they are advised to reach out to a certified lead contractor. Homeowners are required to make timely repairs to lead dangers in their homes, according to the health department.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

The 10th annual South Rome, “Trunk or Treat” will be held on Sunday

ROME, N.Y. – The 10th annual South Rome, “Trunk or Treat” will be held on Sunday. 1,200 candy bags have been made for children who want to come to the event in their Halloween costumes. There will also be over 30 different themed trunks such as “Stranger Things, Toy Story, Scooby Doo,” and more.
ROME, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
upstate.edu

Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards

Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Chalkbeat

Another top MSCS administrator is put on leave after complaint

For the second time in six weeks, a Memphis-Shelby County Schools official has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into an employee complaint.The nature of the complaint against Yolanda Martin, the district’s chief of human resources, was not immediately clear Friday afternoon. The district declined to comment on the investigation, but interim Superintendent Toni Williams said in a statement that the district “investigates all employee complaints as we...
MEMPHIS, NY
WKTV

64 guns collected at NYSAG buyback event in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The New York State Attorney General's Office collected 64 guns at its buyback event in Rome on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to the OAG, 34 long guns, 17 handguns, 12 non-working guns and an assault weapon were turned in at the event. All guns that were...
ROME, NY

