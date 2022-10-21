Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKTV
New Hartford Superintendent recommends to close Perry Junior High Pool
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Superintendent, Cosimo Tangorra Jr. has recommended that the Perry Junior High, pool be closed and filled in due to a need for more classroom space. At Tuesday’s board meeting, parents and community members attended in anticipation of a vote regarding the swimming...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader
LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
$45 Million To Be Invested in Utica’s Cornhill – Plans for Renaissance Center, Affordable Apartment
A major revitalization investment of $45 million is coming to Utica's Cornhill neighborhood in an effort to improve the lives of those living there now, and create opportunities for generations to come. The joint announcement was made by the City of Utica, The Community Foundation, Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation (MUNPC),...
Burger King crew who cared for Steve are the people holding our community together (Your Letters)
Thanks to Marnie Eisenstadt for her story on Steve Mercarter and the Burger King employees who cared for him while he was alive and created a memorial for him after his tragic death (”Man hit by train has no obituary, but at Syracuse Burger King they saved him a seat,” Oct. 14, 2022).
WKTV
Dunkin Donuts 'Star Donut' campaign raises $100,000
UTICA, N.Y. -- Dunkin Donuts announced on Tuesday, that $100,000 was raised during the 2022 edition of its annual "Star Donut" Charitable Campaign. Local Make-A-Wish kids and their families gathered at the Dunkin Donuts on North Genesee Street, to celebrate the accomplishment with a Halloween party. They were able to...
cnyhomepage.com
Brian Nolan appointed as acting superintendent of Utica City School District
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At a special meeting on Oct. 18, the Utica Board of Education voted to put district Superintendent Bruce Karam on administrative leave. The Utica Board of Education has appointed Brian Nolan as acting superintendent, and Nolan tells me that as of right now this is a temporary position.
Electronic recycling event Saturday
SYRACUSE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Due to new recycling regulations, Sunnking is holding possibly their last large-scale e-recycling event at the Syracuse Fairgrounds. On October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. residents can bring their electronics to recycle by entering Gate 6 at the New York State Fairgrounds. There are limited drop-off time slots, and […]
WKTV
The Player’s of Utica, hosting a celebration of Utica Theatre and Arts on Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. – The Player’s of Utica are hosting a celebration of Utica Theatre and Arts on Tuesday. The celebration will include an unveiling of Utica Monday Nite’s 25th anniversary mural, “A Tribute to Downtown Utica Theatres Past and Present,” a look at the full line up of the 2022-23 season of productions, a tour of the theatre, a meet and greet with Maria Vallese, the mural artist of Retro Sorrento and there will be refreshments available as well.
By 1 vote, Syracuse councilors approve $100K-a-year parking shuttle for city employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- By a single vote, the Syracuse Common Council approved spending $100,000 a year on a parking shuttle for city employees. The shuttle will take employees six blocks from the city-owned parking lot on Washington Street to City Hall. A Syracuse.com reporter covered the distance in 8 ½ minutes at a comfortable pace last week.
WKTV
The UCB will be presenting a 400 pound pet food donation to the Anita's Stevens Swans Humane Society
UTICA, N.Y. -- Members of the Utica Council of the Blind (UCB) will be presenting a pet food donation of almost 400 pounds to the Anita's Stevens Swans Humane Society, on Friday. UCB members have been collecting their donations at The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI)...
CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief
A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
Groton doctor reaches $900K settlement with federal authorities for overcharging
GROTON, N.Y.—A doctor with a Groton practice has reached an agreement to pay $900,000 for a variety of up-billing charges, announced by the United States Attorney’s Office Monday. Dr. Ahmad Mehdi, who operates general medical practices in Groton and Tully, New York, agreed to pay the money to...
WKTV
Send your leftover Halloween candy to Troops overseas
UTICA, N.Y. -- Halloween is approaching and we all know what happens after the big day, we all end up with loads of unwanted candy that we don't know what to do with. So what should you be doing with those treats you so desperately want to eat but know you shouldn't?
WKTV
Oneida County Health Department offers resources during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday and the Oneida County Health Department is reminding residents how to keep their homes and families safe. Health officials say homes built before 1978 likely contain lead-based paint. If residents see cracks or peeling, or are planning renovations, they are advised to reach out to a certified lead contractor. Homeowners are required to make timely repairs to lead dangers in their homes, according to the health department.
WKTV
The 10th annual South Rome, “Trunk or Treat” will be held on Sunday
ROME, N.Y. – The 10th annual South Rome, “Trunk or Treat” will be held on Sunday. 1,200 candy bags have been made for children who want to come to the event in their Halloween costumes. There will also be over 30 different themed trunks such as “Stranger Things, Toy Story, Scooby Doo,” and more.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
upstate.edu
Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards
Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
Another top MSCS administrator is put on leave after complaint
For the second time in six weeks, a Memphis-Shelby County Schools official has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into an employee complaint.The nature of the complaint against Yolanda Martin, the district’s chief of human resources, was not immediately clear Friday afternoon. The district declined to comment on the investigation, but interim Superintendent Toni Williams said in a statement that the district “investigates all employee complaints as we...
Thousands Without Power in Broome & Chenango Counties
New York State Electric and Gas is reporting over 2,500 customers in Broome County without power as of 8 a.m. October 24. According to the NYSEG website, power was also reported out to around 1,000 customers in Chenango County. Broome County Emergency Services officials say they were aware of power...
WKTV
64 guns collected at NYSAG buyback event in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The New York State Attorney General's Office collected 64 guns at its buyback event in Rome on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to the OAG, 34 long guns, 17 handguns, 12 non-working guns and an assault weapon were turned in at the event. All guns that were...
