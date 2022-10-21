Read full article on original website
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 23, 2022: Drying out from the showers
The disturbance that produced our strong onshore flow and showers overnight will move east on Monday, setting us up for a brief bout of Santa Ana winds. Onshore flow will slowly rebuild the marine layer inland through midweek, along with fair and seasonally cool weather. We picked up measurable rainfall...
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Oct. 24, 2022: Warm and Sunny Tuesday
We had a chilly start to the morning, turned into a nice sunny afternoon. Weak Santa Ana winds will continue to usher in warmer weather into Tuesday. A trough to our north will help to add clouds and cooling to the coast. A South-Southwest swell will bring some high waves...
Poll shows how voters feel about sheriff's race, sports betting ahead of November midterms
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new 10News-San Diego Union-Tribune poll guages how voters feel on a number of issues ahead of the November midterms. When asked if they approve or disapprove of the job Anthony Ray is doing as Interim Sheriff, 48 percent of those asked said they were unsure, while 30 percent said they somewhat approve, and 13 percent said they somewhat disapprove.
San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 25, 2022: Onshore Clouds Return Tonight
Winds shift onshore ushering in cooler air tonight, along with low clouds and patchy fog for the coast and some of our valleys. The clouds will give way to sunny skies. Temperatures will trend about 5 degrees cooler for the coast, and just a few degrees cooler inland. Onshore or...
