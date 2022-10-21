ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Golfing magazine honors Sterling Grove clubhouse in Surprise

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOIl1_0ii5f3Co00

Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club’s new $14.6 million clubhouse placed second in Golf Inc. magazine’s national “Clubhouse of the Year” competition in the new private clubhouse category.

Results of the global competition appear in the September/October issue of the golf trade magazine. Sterling Grove’s clubhouse recognition follows the Surprise community’s honorable mention in Golf Inc.’s 2022 Development of the Year competition, announced in July.

The Sterling Grove clubhouse opened in the spring at the 780-acre Sterling Grove by Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Clubhouse amenities include the Flora Spa, a fitness and movement studio, a full-service restaurant called Copper + Rye, and The Market. Members also enjoy three resort-style pools, nine pickleball courts, five tennis courts, bocce courts, as well as men’s and women’s locker rooms.

Designed by PHX Architecture, with interior design by Studio V, the goal of the Sterling Grove clubhouse was to create a modern vision of a farm with a blend of luxury and authentic charm. It has a myriad of views of the surrounding mountains.

“Since its inception, Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club was designed to be the premier luxury golf community in the West Valley, and we are thrilled that it has been recognized as one of the top clubs in the nation,” said Dan Rhea, Division Vice President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “We realized quickly that Sterling Grove was something very special, with its beautiful Arizona views, a mix of modern and traditional architecture, and amenities unlike anything in the surrounding area. We are proud that so many people now call this amazing Sterling Grove community home.”

Sterling Grove’s 18-hole Nicklaus Design golf course opened for play on Feb. 11, 2021. Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club will ultimately become an exclusive private club reserved for members and their guests. For a limited time as the Sterling Grove community continues its build out, the club will be open to daily-fee and unaccompanied non-member play.

The staff-gated, luxury resort community will encompass 2,200 homes and includes both all-ages and 55+ active adult neighborhoods. The community will include trails, parks, fishing, community gardens, pet friendly parks, and many new and innovative community amenities.

For information on Sterling Grove Golf + Country Club, visit www.sterlinggroveclub.com or call 623-213-7000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sports360az.com

Five more who should’ve stayed in Arizona

Bijan Robinson should’ve stayed in Arizona. He’s not the only one…. All of the angst over the lack of keeping top Arizona high school talent at home for college had me thinking about Robinson and a few others over the weekend. The lack of Robinson’s recruitment is one...
TUCSON, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall

Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Chandler restaurant cited by national media as ‘exciting’

The restaurant with the most buzz in Chandler is not a fancy place. Thaily’s is small, only seven tables for inside dining. It’s located inside an older building in the city’s Galveston neighborhood. As is usually the case, looks can be deceiving. If you want dinner at...
CHANDLER, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
phoenixwithkids.net

Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale

The Arrowhead Farmers Market in Glendale is part of the Get Local Arizona Events network and offers dozens of local vendors a place to connect with the public. In addition, this market has fun kid-friendly activities, making it a fun family outing every Saturday!. We stopped by the farmers market...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Dry and warm winter possible for Arizona and desert southwest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scientists are observing a third consecutive La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific. That’s expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation for the upcoming winter, December through February (meteorological winter). Here are the outlook maps produced by the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Homeowners hiring lawyers to fight Gilbert over land grab

Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. A popular Phoenix Mexican restaurant and a Hawaiian BBQ restaurant were among the eateries who made this week's Dirty Dining list. Group alleges shipping containers at Arizona border will affect endangered animals. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy