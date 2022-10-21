Across industries, burnout has become a crisis. From airlines to fast food, businesses are struggling to keep their rosters full. Healthcare is no exception. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, 76% of physicians and nurses are exhausted and burnt out at work. Even before Covid-19 the American Medical Association noted that doctors were burdened with an aging population – which has now been compounded by pandemic pressures. As a result, one in five physicians and two in five nurses say they intend to leave their practice in the next year, positioning the healthcare sector for exacerbated staffing problems. In light of this, the Surgeon General has released a sobering advisory warning of a healthcare provider shortage in the next few years if healthcare worker burnout is not addressed.

10 DAYS AGO