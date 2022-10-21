Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
getnews.info
Alejandro Mendieta Takes Philanthropy To Another Level With Small-Scale and Regional Charities
Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alejandro Mendieta Blanco, sets a new standard in philanthropy by pioneering an innovative approach to supporting otherwise unnoticed small-scale and regional charities. Alejandro Mendieta Blanco, popularly known as Alex Mendieta, has shown over the years that philanthropy and entrepreneurship can go hand in hand. In a...
ceoworld.biz
SMAC QR Code to Tap into New Business Opportunities
Technology is evolving at a rapid pace, enabling faster change and progress. It is, therefore, imperative for industries and businesses to stay current with emerging technologies that are relevant to processes, production, real-time data and analytics, and the creation of added value, through a seamless customer experience. Businesses must ride...
healthleadersmedia.com
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care
Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
lifetrixcorner.com
How to Create a Thriving Dental Practice from the Ground Up
Building a reputable dental office from scratch can be quite overwhelming. Given the many moving pieces involved in running any medical practice, it can be challenging to understand what makes a dental office effective. This is especially true in light of the rise in workplace safety requirements brought on by the pandemic.
healthleadersmedia.com
How Health System Staffing Partnerships Are Meeting Ever-Changing Needs
Total healthcare workforce partners combine human efficiency and innovative technology, driving greater flexibility, predictability, and cost containment — Healthcare staffing needs have evolved rapidly in recent years, leading to increasing labor shortages and escalating expenses—all of which drive health systems to seek staffing partners with more marketplace insights and a strong focus on efficiency, quality, and cost control. “Health systems want a total healthcare workforce partner capable of solving diverse staffing challenges more efficiently and with a sharp eye on their unique future needs,” says Joel Tremblay, chief operating officer of Medical Solutions. Below, he explores the benefits of a total healthcare workforce partnership and shares how the powerful combination of quality human interaction and efficient technologies can offer clinicians a more tailored experience and health systems a better way to predict staffing demand accurately.
TechRadar
Slack says hybrid working is here to stay, and attitudes need to change
A new report from Slack has claimed many workplace leaders are feeling the pressure of the “new normal”, and are leaning back on “old habits” to compensate. The collaboration tool provider surveyed more than 10,000 office workers in the US, Australia, UK, France, Germany, and Japan for the October 2022 issue of its quarterly Future Forum Pulse (opens in new tab) report.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Former Parkinson’s Caregivers Could Help Those Now in That Role
Former caregivers could serve as a helpful resource in supporting current caregivers of people with Parkinson’s disease, a study reported. The intent is to “provide guidance for developing peer-to-peer support programs, incorporating former carers,” its researchers wrote. The study, “Using former carers’ expertise in peer support for...
Saama Names Respected Clinical Technology Leader Lisa Moneymaker as CTO and Chief Product Officer
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Saama has hired clinical technology leader Lisa Moneymaker as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005232/en/ Industry Leader Lisa Moneymaker joins Saama as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
5 ways Artificial Intelligence is changing African businesses according to a Nigerian based entrepreneur
Learn on to be taught 5 real-life examples of how AI isrevolutionising African companies. In keeping with Okwechime, A.I. can be utilized for credit-risk evaluation, automating a good portion of the credit-lending under-writing course of, enabling lenders to supply loans extra quickly, and even extending companies to extra buyer segments while not having to extend the workforce. He defined that by leveraging information, a Credit score Choice Engine is constructed utilizing refined statistical strategies to generate threat scores for patrons based mostly on numerous information attributes. “Such strategies can approve loans with out visiting a financial institution department or every other entry factors. That is while additionally having the ability to handle dangers to acceptable ranges and supply applicable credit score lending limits tailor-made to the shopper’s circumstances,” he mentioned.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: B-Reel NY, Hero Collective, Merkle & More
This week, agencies continued to work toward their Q4 goals with the help of new hires, promotions and department expansions. 72andSunny appointed JT Pierce as its new managing director in Nwe York. Pierce brings expertise from previous roles leading creative at DoorDash, Argonaut, Deloitte Digital and Sony Playstation. B-Reel NY.
How to Get Free Mental Health Care If You Work in the Hospitality Industry
The Southern Smoke Foundation offers mental health support resources for the people who feed us. Here's how to get help.
PSU Collegio
Students complete Mental Health Training
Students were invited to join the Office of Wellness Education to complete Mental Health First Aid Training. A program compared to CPR or First Aid, but instead of focusing on physical health, this training focuses on what to do during mental health challenges and crises. “The purpose is to train...
MedCity News
How better ultrasound workflows can mitigate physician burnout
Across industries, burnout has become a crisis. From airlines to fast food, businesses are struggling to keep their rosters full. Healthcare is no exception. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, 76% of physicians and nurses are exhausted and burnt out at work. Even before Covid-19 the American Medical Association noted that doctors were burdened with an aging population – which has now been compounded by pandemic pressures. As a result, one in five physicians and two in five nurses say they intend to leave their practice in the next year, positioning the healthcare sector for exacerbated staffing problems. In light of this, the Surgeon General has released a sobering advisory warning of a healthcare provider shortage in the next few years if healthcare worker burnout is not addressed.
How Sidewalker Daily Helps Experts Like You Thrive in The Creator Economy
Learn how to get paid for who you are, not just what you do
Insider Q&A: GoodTime CEO Ahryun Moon on automation
Ahryun Moon got into programming because she wanted to automate the tedious parts of her job as a financial analyst. She did, becoming an engineer first, then founding GoodTime, a startup that helps businesses schedule job interviews and more, in 2016. Moon spoke with The Associated Press about automation, diversity among startup founders and how the pandemic changed job interviews. The interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
divenewswire.com
Fourth Element Announces MULTIPLE North American Job Opportunities
Fourth Element is looking for three people to join the US based team of one of the most exciting brands in Diving. Hours vary based on time zone ideally between 9 and 5 EST Monday – Friday. This role will involve working with and supporting the North American Sales...
getnews.info
Two brothers looking to rethink journalling with launch of Evolve Journey
– Bristol-based brothers Freddie and Sam Titcombe came up with the idea for Evolve, their new journalling venture, with the simple aim of making people happier. In an age where too much screen time is leading to ‘Text Next Syndrome’ people are looking for new ways to feel happier, healthier and build strong relationships with those around them. This is why Freddie and Sam Titcombe have launched Evolve Journey, to cater for the millions now looking to join ancestral practise of daily journaling.
