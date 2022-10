Crews battle flames at Kennedy Township house fire 00:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The cause of a fire in the city's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood is under investigation.

Firefighters responded just before 8 a.m. Friday to Vine Street to find flames and smoke billowing from the roof and third floor of the building.

Authorities said the home was abandoned.

(Source: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.