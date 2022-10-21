ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

One person in Georgia $200,000 richer after latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — The great, inflating Powerball jackpot continues to remain elusive for lottery players around the country, but in the meantime one person in Georgia did pull in a nice chunk of change with the latest drawing on Monday night. The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 18, 23,...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Beloved Florida eagle pair rebuilds nest wiped out by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla — Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwest Florida, leaving many people to rebuild and try to put their lives back together following the storm. One of the area's famous animal couples is also rebuilding after Ian battered the area and wiped away their nest. Harriet and...
FLORIDA STATE
WMAZ

Georgia surpasses 1 million early votes cast ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 1 million votes cast in the early voting period on Tuesday, state officials said. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the crossing of the threshold in a press conference. "To put that into perspective, at this point in the last midterm in 2018 we stood...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy