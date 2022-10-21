Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Rory McIlroy wins The CJ Cup at Congaree
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Rory McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday with his CJ Cup win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. McIlroy defeated Kurt Kitayama by one stroke. McIlroy finished the tournament at -17. Kitayama finished in second at...
valdostatoday.com
Vikings take on newcomer Richmond Hill
VALDOSTA – Tickets are available for purchase to the Vikings return to Martin Stadium to take on Richmond Hill High School. This week our Vikings return to the friendly confines of Martin Stadium when they host region newcomer Richmond Hill High School in a 1-7A game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field.
WJCL
Jenkins Warrior & Calvary Cavalier named players of the week at Savannah Quarterback Club
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive player of week 9: Jake Merklinger QB, Calvary Day School. The junior was 9-16 passes for 147 yards and...
Georgia Southern loses WR Amare Jones for the season with internal injury
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern wide receiver Amare Jones will have to miss the rest of the season with what’s being described as an “internal injury” by the university athletic department. Jones, a fifth-year wide receiver, was having his best season yet, with 35 receptions for 483 yards and six touchdowns. He was a […]
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week goes to Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time for a region championship showdown in the Lowcountry! The WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will travel to The Nest in Beaufort for a game between the hometown Eagles (7-1, 3-0 region) and the visiting Hanahan Hawks (6-2, 2-1 region). CW will air the game starting […]
golfcourseindustry.com
South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation
The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Proust: Pierce Cannon
Family: Cassandra; Finnegan (8), Mary Pierce (6), Jude (4), TBD (10/7/22). Hometown: Savannah, Georgia. Current Town: Savannah, Georgia. What Years at UGA: 2001-2006. School/Degree: Family and Consumer Sciences/ Consumer Economics. Profession: Mortgage banker with Synovus. Accolades: Selected to write the epitaph for Philip Zaehdarm. What life lessons did you learn...
wtoc.com
WTOC’S Beckey Sattero Skates with the Ghost Pirate’s Head Coach Rick Bennett
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hockey season is here, but before the Ghost Pirates take the ice at Enmarket Arena. WTOC’S Beckey Sattero skates alongside Head Coach, Rick Bennett, to get some insight about their inaugural season.
Statesboro strongman lifter defies odds
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s no secret that it takes incredible strength to lift hundreds, even thousands of pounds. For more than 20 years, Ryan Rhodes has been doing just that. He’s a strongman, similar to a powerlifter, but instead of just lifting the weights he moves with them too. “It’s how much can you […]
wtoc.com
WTOC wins Station of the Year award, other honors at 2022 GABBY Awards banquet
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC was honored to receive multiple awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. The 2022 GABBY Awards banquet was held over the weekend in Atlanta. WTOC earned the Station of the Year award in the small market television category, as well as Best Community Service Project.
thegeorgeanne.com
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
wtoc.com
Skilled to Work: Statesboro High Construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of students at Statesboro has more than a big game on their agendas. This team may not where cleats or shoulder pads, but they’re practicing for competition. Construction students from Statesboro High get ready for their next meet in such skills as plumbing,...
Southern Gateway to be renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park
Roy Thompson, Chair of the Bulloch County Commission announced the renaming of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park to the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park. Thompson made this announcement on Monday evening at the inaugural Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Region and Business Expo held at GS J.I. Clements Stadium.
wtoc.com
SCCPSS kicking off National Red Ribbon Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School System kicked off National Red Ribbon Week Tuesday. Students and staff wore red as they were joined by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Superintendent Ann Levett for the celebration. This year’s theme for Red Ribbon Week is “Celebrate Life, Live...
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
live5news.com
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Jose Munoz from Hyundai Motor Group
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big day for the Coastal Empire. Hyundai officially breaking ground in Bryan County for the new mega site.
wtoc.com
Savannah State University partners with United States Coast Guard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An official collaboration with Savannah State and the United States Coast Guard was signed into effect on Friday afternoon at the Science and Technology center on campus. The two organizations say they have partnered to increase engagement and advance opportunities. The partnership offers tuition savings and...
