Ridgeland, SC

live5news.com

Rory McIlroy wins The CJ Cup at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Rory McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday with his CJ Cup win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. McIlroy defeated Kurt Kitayama by one stroke. McIlroy finished the tournament at -17. Kitayama finished in second at...
RIDGELAND, SC
valdostatoday.com

Vikings take on newcomer Richmond Hill

VALDOSTA – Tickets are available for purchase to the Vikings return to Martin Stadium to take on Richmond Hill High School. This week our Vikings return to the friendly confines of Martin Stadium when they host region newcomer Richmond Hill High School in a 1-7A game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week goes to Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time for a region championship showdown in the Lowcountry! The WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will travel to The Nest in Beaufort for a game between the hometown Eagles (7-1, 3-0 region) and the visiting Hanahan Hawks (6-2, 2-1 region). CW will air the game starting […]
BEAUFORT, SC
golfcourseindustry.com

South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation

The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
BLUFFTON, SC
bulldawgillustrated.com

Proust: Pierce Cannon

Family: Cassandra; Finnegan (8), Mary Pierce (6), Jude (4), TBD (10/7/22). Hometown: Savannah, Georgia. Current Town: Savannah, Georgia. What Years at UGA: 2001-2006. School/Degree: Family and Consumer Sciences/ Consumer Economics. Profession: Mortgage banker with Synovus. Accolades: Selected to write the epitaph for Philip Zaehdarm. What life lessons did you learn...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro strongman lifter defies odds

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s no secret that it takes incredible strength to lift hundreds, even thousands of pounds. For more than 20 years, Ryan Rhodes has been doing just that. He’s a strongman, similar to a powerlifter, but instead of just lifting the weights he moves with them too. “It’s how much can you […]
STATESBORO, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Down and Out in Savannah

Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location

There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Skilled to Work: Statesboro High Construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of students at Statesboro has more than a big game on their agendas. This team may not where cleats or shoulder pads, but they’re practicing for competition. Construction students from Statesboro High get ready for their next meet in such skills as plumbing,...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Southern Gateway to be renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park

Roy Thompson, Chair of the Bulloch County Commission announced the renaming of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park to the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park. Thompson made this announcement on Monday evening at the inaugural Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Region and Business Expo held at GS J.I. Clements Stadium.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS kicking off National Red Ribbon Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School System kicked off National Red Ribbon Week Tuesday. Students and staff wore red as they were joined by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Superintendent Ann Levett for the celebration. This year’s theme for Red Ribbon Week is “Celebrate Life, Live...
SAVANNAH, GA
Travel Maven

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah State University partners with United States Coast Guard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An official collaboration with Savannah State and the United States Coast Guard was signed into effect on Friday afternoon at the Science and Technology center on campus. The two organizations say they have partnered to increase engagement and advance opportunities. The partnership offers tuition savings and...
SAVANNAH, GA

