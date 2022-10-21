Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
mailplus.co.uk
Radio DJ dies on air as he presents his morning show
A RADIO DJ died from a suspected heart attack while presenting his programme yesterday morning. Tim Gough, 55, was appearing on GenX Radio Suffolk when the music stopped playing during a song. The music resumed a few minutes later, but Mr Gough, who had been talking moments earlier, did not...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Andor Episode 9 RELEASE DATE And TIME, Recap, Countdown, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News And Everything You Need To Know
Two veteran actors steal the scene as Andy Serkis and Forest Whitaker arrives at once but how will their roles affect the series with Star Wars: Andor Episode 9! Brace yourselves for what is to come and be prepared with the release date, recap, countdown, and where to watch the series.
epicstream.com
Disney Reportedly Unhappy with Kathleen Kennedy's Handling of Star Wars Announcements
It's no secret that a lot of fans have had a love-and-hate relationship with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy through the years. To many, Kennedy is the one responsible for nearly destroying the Star Wars franchise with the sequel trilogy becoming a colossal failure. While it's safe to say that the franchise has already recovered from the damage the sequels have caused, thanks to Lucasfilm's Disney+ expansion, the current state of Star Wars films is quite pitiful.
epicstream.com
Can You Watch One Piece Film: Red Without Watching the One Piece Series?
One Piece Film: Red is a fantasy adventure film from the hit anime One Piece. As expected, the movie received the number one ranking in Japan for 11 consecutive weeks, prompting some fans to wonder about One Piece Film: Red. So, can you enjoy the movie even without watching the One Piece anime?
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Restless Free Online
Cast: Leïla Bekhti Damien Bonnard Gabriel Merz Chammah Patrick Descamps Jules Waringo. Leila and Damien struggle with his bipolar disorder. Unfortunately, The Restless is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
epicstream.com
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Release Date, News & Update: New Horror Anthology Gets Recommendation From Stephen King
Acclaimed author and one of the most prolific masters of horror, Stephen King only has positive things to say about Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. King's works have been adapted for both the big and small screens over the course of his long career, including the current Mr. Harrigan's Phone Netflix original and Stanley Kubrick's timeless The Shining. Even so, the best-selling author frequently contributes his horror knowledge to support new works in the genre.
Hot AFM Package For Buyers To Gnaw: ‘Night Of The Living Dead’ Sequel From Village Roadshow, Westbrook & George Romero’s Sanibel, With ‘Nanny’s Nikyatu Jusu Helming ‘Walking Dead’s LaToya Morgan Script
EXCLUSIVE: In an American Film Market package coming together that could wake the dead, Village Roadshow Pictures has partnered with Chris Romero and the late George A. Romero’s Sanibel Films, Origin Story, Vertigo and Westbrook Studios on what all hope will create a new franchise from Night of the Living Dead. That is the 1968 Pittsburgh-shot film that godfathered the flesh-eating zombie genre that has nourished Hollywood in countless movies and series like The Walking Dead and its spinoffs. The film will be directed by Nikyatu Jusu and written by LaToya Morgan. They are keeping the logline under wraps, but clearly hungry...
epicstream.com
Leslie Jordan Net Worth: Relive the Legacy and Laughs the Will & Grace Star Left
The entertainment world was shocked by the news of Leslie Jordan’s sudden passing on Monday, October 24. He was 67 years old. Known for his role in the hit series Will & Grace and American Horror Story, the actor left a legacy many entertainers of today would find hard to surpass. Relive the life and laughs that Jordan had left behind and see his success and net worth.
'Do you know who this is?' Selena Gomez SURPRISES childhood pal's daughter, who is a megafan of the singer, in sweet promo clip for Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me
Selena Gomez reunites with a childhood friend that she grew up with in Dallas, Texas in the latest promo clip for her forthcoming Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me. Her visit was a total surprise to her pal's young daughter, who happens to be a huge fan of the 30-year-old singer's music.
The cheeseburger kid is back!
2-year-old from Kleberg County reveals his Halloween costume-- who remembers Barrett and the 31 cheeseburgers he ordered on DoorDash?
Comments / 0