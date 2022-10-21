ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSPD says boy at fault for crash near high school

By Brett Yager
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) provided an update on the crash near Doherty High School that occurred on Thursday, October 20.

According to CSPD, on Thursday, around 1:30 p.m., a boy from Doherty High School was hit by a truck while crossing Barnes Road from Doherty High School. The boy was taken to the hospital after the crash. Barnes Rd. had lane closures for a few hours and reopened around 3:30 p.m.

CSPD said that their investigation revealed that the driver of the truck was not at fault for the crash, but the boy was. CSPD also said that the boy’s injuries are not serious.

