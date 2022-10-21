ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotia, NY

Images: Scotia-Glenville boys’ soccer takes on Troy Wednesday (7 photos)

By Peter R. Barber
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Steven Cook PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE Scotia-Glenville's Quinn Fasciglione and Troy's Ryan Strang and Kacper Kacmar go after the loose ball Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

SCOTIA – Scotia-Glenville defeated Troy 4-0 Wednesday. They’re now set to face La Salle Saturday at 7 p.m. in a quarterfinal game.

Wednesday's game story: Scotia-Glenville overcomes Troy's defense for 4-0 win

| Everything Scotia-Glenville

Wednesday’s game story: Scotia-Glenville overcomes Troy’s defense for 4-0 win

