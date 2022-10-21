The IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament held in Brazil, will run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, featuring some of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world. The IEM Rio Major will kick off with the Challengers Stage, in which eight Challengers and eight Contenders will fight for eight spots in the Legends Stage, in which teams that secured Legends status in the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) will be waiting. The top eight teams of the Legends Stage will make it into the Champions Stage, the tournament’s single-elimination playoff bracket.

17 HOURS AGO