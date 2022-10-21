Read full article on original website
The difference-makers: 11 players to watch during IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022
For more than 10 years, CS:GO pros have elevated the level of the game, constantly improving and setting the skill ceiling higher with every tournament. And on Oct. 31., IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 begins. The bar and the stakes are the highest they’ve ever been. The Brazilian Major...
IEM Rio CS:GO Major: How to watch, format, team list, schedule
The IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament held in Brazil, will run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, featuring some of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world. The IEM Rio Major will kick off with the Challengers Stage, in which eight Challengers and eight Contenders will fight for eight spots in the Legends Stage, in which teams that secured Legends status in the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) will be waiting. The top eight teams of the Legends Stage will make it into the Champions Stage, the tournament’s single-elimination playoff bracket.
Kjaerbye parts ways with Endpoint’s CS:GO team, leaving his future up in the air
ELEAGUE Atlanta Major champion and MVP Markus Kjaerbye parted ways with Endpoint—the CS:GO team he chose for his return to professional play—today after just four months. A joint statement by Kjaerbye and Endpoint says the former Astralis star is going through “some things in his personal life” that he needs to focus on, and therefore he can’t deliver “the top performance level” a CS:GO player should provide and that Endpoint expects.
The future is his: Which LCS teams could Spica realistically join in 2023?
Over the past three years, Mingyi “Spica” Lu has become a name synonymous with TSM’s League of Legends team and has quickly become a leader of North America’s rising generation of younger talent. The 21-year-old has been one of the best players in the league and became the face of an organization known only for success.
T1 Dota 2 is already shuffling its roster following TI11 miss
The International 2022 will be returning this weekend, and teams who failed to qualify for the event have already started shuffling their rosters. Though the first set of departures came from the Eastern European Region, T1 officially released coach March from its roster, while Kuku and Xepher announced they were looking for new opportunities.
Seoldam headlines DetonatioN Gaming’s VALORANT roster for 2023
VALORANT Champions 2022 came to an end almost a month ago and the VALORANT offseason is already in full swing with numerous changes on the way. On Oct. 24, DetonatioN Gaming shared its roster for the upcoming season 2023. The roster for the upcoming season will feature Seo “Suggest” Jae-young,...
IEM Rio Major Pick ‘Em selections from the top CS:GO pros and personalities
The diamond event coin for the CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em challenge is the ultimate badge of honor for the competitive CS:GO fan. For each Major, fans can purchase the viewer pass in-game and play the Pick ‘Em challenge during each stage, and if they nail enough of their predictions, they can upgrade the event coin they receive all the way up to the diamond level.
There will be no LCK or LPL casters for Worlds 2022 semifinals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship semifinals might be made up of three LCK teams...
iNSaNiA makes huge MATUMBAMAN declaration after Team Liquid carry’s TI11 heroics
Team Liquid’s run from the Last Chance Qualifier to securing a top-four spot at The International 11 has been phenomenal, even more so since it’s Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen’s last rodeo. But the veteran Dota 2 player is still popping off, much like he did when...
Will they make it? Only one organization could pull off repeat Dota 2 title at TI11
Dota 2’s The International is a stage where dreams come true or fade away. While winning the grand prize is the goal of all teams, doing it once may not be enough for some. Many players return to TI to chase the Aegis for a second time, a difficult feat that was only achieved by OG.
Halo World Championship 2022 posts dismal viewership numbers
The Halo World Championship that served as a conclusion to the 2022 season also served as the fitting end to a dominant year for the OpTic Gaming roster. The four-man squad of aPG, Lucid, TriPPPeY, and FormaL all claimed their first world title in Halo this past weekend after decimating the competition since the start of the summer.
PSG.LGD record worst placement in years at TI11 as Faith_bian retires from Dota 2
PSG.LGD entered The International 2022 as the favorite to win it all on the back of their recent and historical results. But the dominant Chinese force was challenged early and never truly made it back to their top form, eventually falling to Team Aster in a heartbreaking 2-0 loss and fifth-place exit.
TFT 12.20 B-patch removes fast 8 Augments, ships Dragon 6 reverts
Riot Games is dropping a major Teamfight Tactics 12.20 B-patch, removing two Prismatic Draconic Augments from the game until after Worlds, along with nerfs to overperformers and the Dragon changes that didn’t ship with Patch 12.20. Several TFT Set 7.5 Regional Final tournaments are slated to take place during...
The biggest VALORANT questions answered before VCT 2023 kicks off
It’s getting closer and closer to the start of the 2023 VCT season and the partnership era of VALORANT. Across the world, the 30 partnered teams are shaping their rosters and circling the month of February on their calendars with the kickoff tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil on their minds.
‘It affects the meta for sure’: n0tail and Ceb on how the long break will impact teams at TI11
For the first time in 11 whole The Internationals, we have a break between the main stage playoffs and the grand finals weekend. This week-long break might come as a blessing to some players who have been playing non-stop throughout these last couple of months, either getting ready for TI or playing through the various qualifiers to get to the main stage.
Only eight players have perfect Pick’Ems heading into the closing stages of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After all the upsets at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, only a handful of...
‘I didn’t leave any regret about this year’: Faith_bian joyfully retires from competitive Dota 2
After openly stating that he would retire after PSG.LGD’s run at The International 2022 concluded, Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida has officially retired from competitive Dota 2. The legendary player was very open about his decision both before and during TI11, saying that he wanted to start a new...
Faker has turned ‘pressure’ into ‘optimism’ to play even better at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Three-time League of Legends World Champion and longtime T1 mid laner Faker shared his thoughts on...
‘OG were stronger a month ago’: Boxi says Liquid expected more of a fight from the younger roster at TI11
Despite an early exit from the upper bracket, Team Liquid has been a force of nature at The International 2022. From running through the LCQ to locking in a top-four placement in the TI11 main event, this has been one wild last ride for MATUMBAMAN and crew. Most of the...
Puppey wants Valve to keep the Last Chance Qualifier for future iterations of The International
After starting from The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers, Team Secret are guaranteed a top-four finish in the tournament. The fact that they aren’t the only remaining LCQ team in TI11 goes to show how important this new qualification method has been for teams. Though the LCQ has been...
