Grover Beach, CA

New Times

Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site gets a union

San Luis Obispo County gained its first homeless union after months of unrest brewing at the Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site. "We just want to be involved in the decision-making process and have a say in our own futures," said SLO County Local of the California Homeless Union President Mallory Mejia.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Best Coast Beverages Debuts in Los Alamos

A new canned sparkling wine project, Best Coast Beverages, recently debuted at Babi’s Beer Emporium in Los Alamos. The brainchild of Caroline Juen, creator of the popular Love & Loathing LA blog, BCB’s first Fizzy White and Fizzy Red 2021 vintages were crafted by winemaker Sonja Magdevski using grapes sourced from the Santa Ynez Valley’s Mora and Kaerskov vineyards.
LOS ALAMOS, CA

