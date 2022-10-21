Read full article on original website
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290...
FOX Sports
Packers O-line takes hit with LT David Bakhtiari out
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offensive line was dealt another blow with left tackle David Bakhtiari missing their game Sunday against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury. Bakhtiari was just added to the injury report Saturday after not being listed all week. The...
FOX Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 Top Viral Moments: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers struggle
Week 7 of the NFL season brought another marquee slate Sunday. Bucs-Panthers and Packers-Commanders highlighted the early window of games on FOX, while the afternoon will bring a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl rematch for America's Game of the Week. Here are some of the top moments that got people buzzing on...
FOX Sports
Charlotte fires coach Will Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA. “We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program,” said Charlotte 49ers athletic director Mike Hill. “He made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations. Will and his family are special people and we wish them the best.”
FOX Sports
Why the Seahawks are the biggest surprise in the NFL
Colin Cowherd hasn't been shocked by many of the early storylines the NFL has presented to its viewership. Most teams are who he thought they were, especially the division leaders. Well, except for one: the Seattle Seahawks, whose 4-3 record has them perched atop a loaded NFC West that includes...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers running out of excuses after loss to Commanders
What else is there to say about the Green Bay Packers?. They're riding a three-game losing streak in which they've lost to the Washington Commanders, New York Jets and New York Giants. While the latter two teams have far outperformed their preseason expectations, this game in Washington was supposed to get the Packers back on track. Quarterback Carson Wentz was out. Taylor Heinicke was in. And Green Bay was going to convince us that consternation and concern about their slow start to the season was for naught. They were still the Packers and they would figure it out.
FOX Sports
Falcons release 2020 2nd-rounder Davidson, look for CB help
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons released defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, a second-round draft pick in 2020, from their reserve/injured list on Tuesday. Davidson was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 following knee surgery. He started only one of 19 games in two seasons with Atlanta. He had 21 tackles with one sack and one interception in 2021 and had not been active for a game this season.
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs running out of explanations for team's struggles
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success.
FOX Sports
How to stop Colts’ QB carousel: Draft blue-chipper in first round
Frank Reich lauded Sam Ehlinger. He called the second-year pro "special," that everyone around the Indianapolis Colts knows it. That he has a certain makeup to him. That he can win with his mobility and is an improving pocket passer, too. In front of local media, he built up the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Panthers-Falcons, pick
The Carolina Panthers (2-5) take a trip to Georgia in Week 8 to square off against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) in an NFC South showdown. The Panthers are coming off a stunning 21-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Falcons fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 35-17. Here's everything...
FOX Sports
Browns fuming, frustrated following another close loss
CLEVELAND (AP) — There was plenty of blame to be shared Sunday both outside and inside Cleveland's locker room, which may explain why some of the Browns were yelling and screaming at each other following a fourth straight loss. Frustration mixed with disappointment and anger. It's a familiar formula,...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: Commanders will cover, early best bets
It’s never too early to look ahead to another NFL Sunday. This week, I'm going with one NFC South team to bounce back and an NFC East squad to cover two consecutive weekends. Here are my early best bets on two games on the Week 8 slate (odds via...
FOX Sports
Did Cowboys offense improve with Dak Prescott's return?
Dak Prescott's back for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' $160 million man returned to the gridiron Sunday, guiding the 'Boys to a 24-6 win over the fledgling Detroit Lions. Prescott posted 207 passing yards on 19-of-25 (76%) through the air, while completing a late-game touchdown to rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot.
FOX Sports
Will Clemson's strength of schedule impact its CFP hopes?
Where would the Clemson Tigers finish if they played in the Big Ten or the SEC?. It’s a hypothetical question that could be discussed over a five-course meal and still not have a definitive conclusion. Most would agree that Clemson is a good college football team. But are the...
FOX Sports
Giants rookie tight end Bellinger may need eye surgery
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is going to be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing an eye socket and septum against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants said the fourth-round draft pick was seen by an ophthalmologist Monday and he probably will need to...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Chaos is a ladder — up for Seahawks, down for Packers
A wise man once said, "Chaos is a ladder." All right, scratch that. Let's not look to Petyr Baelish of "Game of Thrones" for much in the way of life advice. But looking across the NFL landscape in Week 8, it's easy to understand the sentiment. As it sits right...
