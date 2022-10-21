ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

postnewsgroup.com

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale approves purchase of property

PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council took advantage of a Los Angeles County tax-default auction to approve the purchase of property near the Palmdale Transportation Center for use in the future. The Council approved the purchase of two vacant parcels on the southwest corner of Avenue Q-3 and Sixth...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

New hotel coming to Palmdale after OK from city planners

PALMDALE — A 120-room hotel got the go-ahead, Oct. 13, when the Palmdale Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review for the project. The hotel, part of the TownePlace Suites chain by Marriott, will be on a 2.53-acre site at Trade Center Drive and West Avenue P-4. This places it in between the existing Embassy Suites and Element hotels.
PALMDALE, CA
indybay.org

Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez

Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

El Monte police chief dies due to ‘health issues’

The chief of the El Monte Police Department died Monday due to “health issues,” officials announced. Chief Ben Lowry began his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, and transitioned to the El Monte Police Department in 2002. He was appointed interim police chief last December, and was made […]
EL MONTE, CA

