2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kia Forum concertgoers camp out on Carlton Square property
Last week it was brought to the Inglewood city council’s attention about the lack of trash cans and constant littering on Kareem Court by folks attending events at either the Kia Forum and SoFi Stadium and the City continues to do nothing about it!. Our property does in fact...
LA mayor's race: Rep. Bass accuses Caruso of conning voters over his plan to fix homelessness
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass called Rick Caruso's homelessness housing plan a "con" that voters should not be fooled by.
Latino leaders call for resignations over racist remarks while outlining 'principled path' to representation
A group of Latino academics and civic leaders are insisting on the resignations of Latino members of the Los Angeles City Council after a recording of racist remarks was leaked, while outlining the need to ensure that the city's Hispanics are represented politically in a way that still strengthens race relations.
Gascón Recall Backers Get Expedited Hearing Over Signatures
Recall advocates say that until now the Registrar-Recorder's Office has not been as transparent as promised and that injunctive relief will give them more access and information to conduct their review.
Kevin de León says of constituents: 'If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall'
In an interview with ABC7's Marc Brown, embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León discussed his decision to remain in office despite widespread calls for him to resign.
postnewsgroup.com
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale approves purchase of property
PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council took advantage of a Los Angeles County tax-default auction to approve the purchase of property near the Palmdale Transportation Center for use in the future. The Council approved the purchase of two vacant parcels on the southwest corner of Avenue Q-3 and Sixth...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood forces elderly man to pay taxes for his short-term rental, then denies his permit
The Inglewood city council recently enacted an ordinance regulating short-term rentals in the City but failed to tell owners that those with accessory dwelling units (ADU) were not eligible to obtain a home-sharing permit. In fact, residents weren’t told until AFTER paying thousands in transient occupancy taxes (TOT). ***Urgent...
signalscv.com
LA County Public Works seeking criminal charges against owner of alleged illegal dumping site
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is seeking criminal and civil litigation against the owner of a piece of land alleged to have tons of materials dumped onto it, according to a spokesman for Public Works. In an email sent to The Signal, Public Information Officer Steven Frasher...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
Antelope Valley Press
New hotel coming to Palmdale after OK from city planners
PALMDALE — A 120-room hotel got the go-ahead, Oct. 13, when the Palmdale Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review for the project. The hotel, part of the TownePlace Suites chain by Marriott, will be on a 2.53-acre site at Trade Center Drive and West Avenue P-4. This places it in between the existing Embassy Suites and Element hotels.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
theavtimes.com
Probation department drops case over member’s alleged tryst with felon
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has dropped its legal action that had asked a judge to overturn a Civil Service Commission ruling that allowed a member of the department who had a relationship with a convicted felon to be retained with a suspension rather than be fired as recommended by a hearing officer.
El Monte police chief dies due to ‘health issues’
The chief of the El Monte Police Department died Monday due to “health issues,” officials announced. Chief Ben Lowry began his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, and transitioned to the El Monte Police Department in 2002. He was appointed interim police chief last December, and was made […]
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
newsantaana.com
O.C. workers’ comp attorney heading to prison for insurance fraud scheme and must pay $700K
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A workers’ compensation applicant attorney was sentenced today to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Who will you vote for in the OC...
foxla.com
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
Laist.com
Photos: What A Massive Protest Of The Iranian Government Looked Like In DTLA
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Topline:. Protesters filled the streets of...
Whistleblower's lawsuit over LASD K-9's death highlights alleged discrepancies in investigation
In the aftermath of a Los Angeles County sheriff's K-9's hot car death, a whistleblower's lawsuit has highlighted alleged discrepancies into the investigation.
