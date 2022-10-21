Read full article on original website
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
I'm in an amazing place in my life, says Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea is in "an amazing place" in her life. The 32-year-old rap star has revealed via social media that she's managed to "regrow" her confidence and she's "smiling bigger than ever now".
Lydia Hearst tried to keep everyone 'safe' on the set of Slayers
Lydia Hearst tried to keep everyone "safe" on the set of 'Slayers.'. The 38-year-old actress stars as Liz in the new horror -which sees a group of fictional online celebrities targeted by vampires at a billionaire's mansion - and admitted she wanted everyone to feel "comfortable" during the shoot.
Elvis Presley's lips were like sweet marshmallows, says Linda Thompson
Elvis Presley's lips were like "sweet marshmallows", according to his ex-girlfriend. Linda Thompson dated the music icon after Elvis split from his wife Priscilla Presley, and she still remembers the chart-topping star as a "sensual, tender lover".
